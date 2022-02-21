When it comes to hormone-balancing foods, experts are quick to recommend a hearty helping of fiber. Fiber, you see, plays a critical role in estrogen balance, as it helps to excrete estrogen so it doesn't keep circulating in your body—not to mention, getting your fill of fiber means you’ll stay fuller for longer, with none of those dreaded blood sugar crashes during the day.

To meet your daily fiber quota (that’s 38 grams for men and 25 grams for women), functional medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Taz Bhatia, M.D., recommends getting six servings of fruits and vegetables per day. "And the way to do that is at every meal, half of your plate needs to really consist of that," she explains on the mindbodygreen podcast. Including, yep, your breakfasts: And what better way to pack a ton of fruits and veggies than with a nutrient-dense smoothie?

“I can't live without my morning smoothies,” Bhatia says. Here, she shares her go-to recipe.