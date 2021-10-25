Taco Tuesday Just Got A Whole Lot Healthier With This Plant-Based Recipe

Transitioning to a vegan diet comes with certain sacrifices. Whether the choice is made for moral or health reasons, it's not always easy to say goodbye to some of your mealtime favorites (I'm looking at you, chicken quesadilla). And it can be made even more difficult when it comes between you and the traditions you've long shared with friends and family. That was the case for the author of the new cookbook Provecho, Edgar Castrejón, who worried his decision to go vegan in college would infringe upon his relationship with his family. As a proud first-generation Mexican American, he spent countless hours over the years in the kitchen with his mom, aunts, and grandmothers bonding over family recipes featuring meat-centric dishes that were a cornerstone of his culture.