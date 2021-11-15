In Mumbai, shoppers, students, office goers, families, and people in a rush frequent the thousands of street vendors selling all kinds of amazing, lip-​smacking street foods at every nook and corner. You will see all kinds of crowds at the street vendors varying in age, economic class, culture, and religion. That is the beauty of the street food stalls—​they welcome all and break down those barriers.

I have the fondest memories of Mumbai street foods with my mum, my family, my friends, and relatives. Even my mum would give in sometimes to her cravings and we would go to a stall to get all the snacks as dinner: sev puri, ragda pattice, pani puri, sprouted moong chaat, and more. We would order a bunch of stuff and share it between the four of us. And when accompanied by masala lemon soda and ending with malai kulfi, kesar pista ice cream, or paan, it would make for a very satisfying dinner!