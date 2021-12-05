This Creamy & Nourishing Root Veggie Soup Is Like A Warm Hug

This Creamy Vegan Root Veggie Soup Will Warm You Up & Fill You Up
In the Northeast, we've officially hit winter weather, with the chilly temperatures and windy days making a warm bowl of soup sound even more appealing than it normally is—and creamy soups, in particular. This celery root soup that at-home chef Pierce Abernathy shared on Instagram is exactly the sort of satisfying bowl we love for cozy evenings indoors.
Celery root, also called celeriac, is a root vegetable that, when cooked and then pureed, becomes the perfect base for a super-creamy soup without any need for dairy products. It's also healthy: considered a high-fiber food, plus it contains antioxidants, phosphorus, and vitamin K. In terms of flavor, it has a definite earthiness but still carries some freshness, and cooking it will bring out some sweetness, too.
This recipe pairs it with poblano pepper and aromatics (specifically ginger, garlic, and lemongrass), which add bold, warming flavors to the simple earthy veggie—could it get more winter-appropriate? Ginger and garlic are some of our favorite ingredients for adding flavor, and bonus anti-inflammatory properties, to our dishes.
Celery Root Soup
Ingredients
- 1 leek, washed and thinly sliced
- 2-inch piece of ginger, thinly sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, smashed and stems removed
- 1 poblano pepper, seeds removed and roughly chopped
- 1 lemongrass stalk, thinly sliced
- 1 large celery root, peeled and roughly chopped
- 6 cups water or vegetable stock
- Salt to taste
- Pomegranate seeds to garnish
- Cilantro to garnish
Method
- Remove stem and green part of leek. Wash thoroughly and thinly slice.
- Slice strips of the poblano, removing the seeds. Cut into 1-inch pieces.
- Peel away the outer skin of the ginger and thinly slice. Lightly smash garlic cloves and remove outer skin and stems.
- Bruise the lemongrass with the flat side of your knife. Remove the stem and outer fibrous layers. Thinly slice.
- Cut the root and stem off the celery root, creating two flat surfaces. Carefully trim off the outer skin with your knife. Cut in half and continue to cut each piece in half until you have roughly 1- to 2-inch pieces. Transfer to a bowl and toss with the juice of half a lemon.
- Preheat a large dutch oven or pot to medium heat. Add 2 tbsp of neutral oil, leeks, and poblano. Sauté until lightly browned and softened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the celery root and sauté until lightly browned, another 3 to 4 minutes. Add the remaining lemongrass, ginger, and garlic and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes. Cover with water or vegetable stock and bring to a boil.
- Once boiling, reduce heat to low and cover. Cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until celery root is extremely tender. Season lightly with salt. Use a blender or immersion blender and process until smooth. Taste and adjust for seasoning.
- Garnish with pomegranate seeds and cilantro.
