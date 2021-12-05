This Creamy & Nourishing Root Veggie Soup Is Like A Warm Hug

Celery root, also called celeriac, is a root vegetable that, when cooked and then pureed, becomes the perfect base for a super-creamy soup without any need for dairy products. It's also healthy: considered a high-fiber food, plus it contains antioxidants, phosphorus, and vitamin K. In terms of flavor, it has a definite earthiness but still carries some freshness, and cooking it will bring out some sweetness, too.

This recipe pairs it with poblano pepper and aromatics (specifically ginger, garlic, and lemongrass), which add bold, warming flavors to the simple earthy veggie—could it get more winter-appropriate? Ginger and garlic are some of our favorite ingredients for adding flavor, and bonus anti-inflammatory properties, to our dishes.