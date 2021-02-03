mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Try This Update On Classic Falafel For A Plant-Based Protein Punch

Try This Update On Classic Falafel For A Plant-Based Protein Punch

Clodagh McKenna
Irish chef & cookbook author By Clodagh McKenna
Irish chef & cookbook author
Clodagh McKenna is a chef, restaurateur, broadcaster and author who studied in France and New York and trained and worked at Ballymaloe Cookery School, Ireland.
Try This Update On Classic Falafel For A Plant-Based Protein Punch

Image by Dora Kazmierak / Contributor

February 3, 2021 — 13:15 PM

A delicious, healthy midweek supper that is pretty simple to make. The sweet potato makes the falafels lovely and moist and the spices and lemon perk up the chickpea flour. These falafels are so good dipped in spicy harissa yogurt. You can also try wrapping them in a warmed wholemeal pitta. Harissa is one of my store cupboard staples, and I would urge you to get a few jars—it has a slow-burning chilli heat, balanced with a sweet smokiness that adds a real depth of flavor to any dish. You can dollop harissa on eggs or avocado toast, use it to marinade vegetables, or add it to couscous or grilled halloumi. 

Sweet Potato Falafels with Harissa Dip

Serves 4 (Makes 12 falafels)

Advertisement

Ingredients

For the falafels:

  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, weighing about 1lb 9 oz
  • 1½ teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1½ teaspoons ground coriander
  • 2 tablespoons freshly chopped coriander 
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice 
  • 4 ½ oz chickpea flour 
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the harissa dip

  • 1 tablespoon harissa paste
  • 7 fl oz Greek yogurt 
  • Juice of ½ lemon 
  • 1 teaspoon fresh mint, chopped, plus extra sprigs to serve (optional) 

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  2. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking tray and roast for 45 minutes or until tender. Remove from the oven and leave the sweet potatoes to cool, then peel them. 
  3. Put the sweet potatoes, cumin, garlic, ground and fresh coriander, lemon juice and chickpea flour in a large bowl. Season well with salt and pepper and mash until smooth. Shape into 12 small patties and place in the fridge for an hour to firm up.
  4. Place a frying pan over a medium heat and add the oil. When the oil is warm, add the falafels and brown on each side. Reduce the heat and allow to warm through for about 10 minutes. 
  5. To make the harissa dip, place all the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Serve the sweet potato falafels on warm plates with a dollop of the harissa dip and a sprig of fresh mint, if you wish. Any leftover dip will keep in the fridge for up to a week.
Excerpted with permission from Clodagh’s Weeknight Kitchen by Clodagh McKenna; Kyle Books, February 2, 2021

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Clodagh McKenna
Clodagh McKenna Irish chef & cookbook author
Clodagh McKenna is an Irish chef, broadcaster and cookbook author. She lives with her partner, Harry, at Broadspear in England, which is a sustainable homestead. When Clodagh isn’t...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

3 Drinks A Neuroscientist Recommends For Brain Health (Nope, Not Water)

Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D.
3 Drinks A Neuroscientist Recommends For Brain Health (Nope, Not Water)
Recipes

Make This Veggie-Packed Mediterranean Condiment To Top, Well, Everything

Eliza Sullivan
Make This Veggie-Packed Mediterranean Condiment To Top, Well, Everything
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Recovery

Don't Quit Now: This Supplement Can Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals

Alexandra Engler
Don't Quit Now: This Supplement Can Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals
Beauty

Guess What? Your Lips Lose Color As You Age, But Here's What You Can Do

Jamie Schneider
Guess What? Your Lips Lose Color As You Age, But Here's What You Can Do
Wellness Trends

What Microdosing Psychedelics Really Means, In Case You Were Curious

Emily Willow, M.D.
What Microdosing Psychedelics Really Means, In Case You Were Curious
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

If You Want To Become A Skin Care Expert, You Must Know This Word

Alexandra Engler
If You Want To Become A Skin Care Expert, You Must Know This Word
Climate Change

Why I Consider Environmentalism The Ultimate Act Of Self-Love

Alexa Gantous
Why I Consider Environmentalism The Ultimate Act Of Self-Love
Personal Growth

Human Design 101: A Chart To Interpret Your Purpose & Life Path

Sarah Regan
Human Design 101: A Chart To Interpret Your Purpose & Life Path
Integrative Health

I'm A Breathing Expert: This Is How Breathwork Can Affect Your Weight Loss

Jason Wachob
I'm A Breathing Expert: This Is How Breathwork Can Affect Your Weight Loss
Climate Change

5 Essential New Climate Change Discoveries & What They Mean For You

Emma Loewe
5 Essential New Climate Change Discoveries & What They Mean For You
Spirituality

The One Thing Astrologers Want You To Know About This Mercury Retrograde

Sarah Regan
The One Thing Astrologers Want You To Know About This Mercury Retrograde
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sweet-potato-falafel-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!