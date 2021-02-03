Try This Update On Classic Falafel For A Plant-Based Protein Punch

A delicious, healthy midweek supper that is pretty simple to make. The sweet potato makes the falafels lovely and moist and the spices and lemon perk up the chickpea flour. These falafels are so good dipped in spicy harissa yogurt. You can also try wrapping them in a warmed wholemeal pitta. Harissa is one of my store cupboard staples, and I would urge you to get a few jars—it has a slow-burning chilli heat, balanced with a sweet smokiness that adds a real depth of flavor to any dish. You can dollop harissa on eggs or avocado toast, use it to marinade vegetables, or add it to couscous or grilled halloumi.