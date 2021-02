Irish chef & cookbook author

Clodagh McKenna is an Irish chef, broadcaster and cookbook author. She lives with her partner, Harry, at Broadspear in England, which is a sustainable homestead. When Clodagh isn’t developing recipes for her books, columns and TV shows, she can be found gardening in the walled vegetable and fruit garden, cutting gardens and wildflower meadow, or checking on the beehives, orchards and wormeries, and feeding the chickens and pigs.