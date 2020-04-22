On the list of foods on your regular recipe roster at home, ramen may not make the cut. But this one-pot recipe brings restaurant-quality ramen within reach. Plus, it's the perfect start for a wonderful at-home date night—especially because of the limited clean-up.

From the new cookbook Cast Iron Keto, the obviously keto-friendly recipe takes only one pan to make it: your trusty cast iron pan. According to Alex & Lauren Lester, the couple behind the cookbook and the blog by the same name, "A well seasoned cast iron pan is as irreplaceable in the kitchen as a sharp knife or a hot oven." Their reason is threefold: These skillets are the "Swiss Army Knife" of the kitchen, they make a good investment, and they are non-toxic.

Again, ramen may not be the first recipe that comes to mind when you think of cast-iron cooking, but let the Lesters' recipe convince you that this vegetarian-keto ramen is the perfect thing to make. But how can ramen, a dish largely based on noodles, be keto? It's thanks to shirataki noodles, also known as 'miracle noodles.' The traditional Japanese noodles are made from glucomannan, which is a type of starch. The dish can also easily be made vegan by skipping the soft-boiled egg on top.