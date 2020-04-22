mindbodygreen

This Easy Keto-Friendly Ramen Recipe Is The Perfect At-Home Date Idea

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Easy Ramen for Two

Image by Lauren Lester / Contributor

April 22, 2020 — 0:12 AM

On the list of foods on your regular recipe roster at home, ramen may not make the cut. But this one-pot recipe brings restaurant-quality ramen within reach. Plus, it's the perfect start for a wonderful at-home date night—especially because of the limited clean-up.

From the new cookbook Cast Iron Keto, the obviously keto-friendly recipe takes only one pan to make it: your trusty cast iron pan. According to Alex & Lauren Lester, the couple behind the cookbook and the blog by the same name, "A well seasoned cast iron pan is as irreplaceable in the kitchen as a sharp knife or a hot oven." Their reason is threefold: These skillets are the "Swiss Army Knife" of the kitchen, they make a good investment, and they are non-toxic.

Again, ramen may not be the first recipe that comes to mind when you think of cast-iron cooking, but let the Lesters' recipe convince you that this vegetarian-keto ramen is the perfect thing to make. But how can ramen, a dish largely based on noodles, be keto? It's thanks to shirataki noodles, also known as 'miracle noodles.' The traditional Japanese noodles are made from glucomannan, which is a type of starch. The dish can also easily be made vegan by skipping the soft-boiled egg on top.

Easy Ramen for Two

Ingredients

Ramen

  • 2 tbsp avocado oil
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tsp ginger paste
  • 1⁄2 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1 small baby bok choy, halved
  • 1⁄4 cup shredded carrots
  • 1⁄2 cup shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 4 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • 3 tbsp low-sodium tamari
  • 1 tbsp sugar-free Sriracha, or to taste
  • 1 7-oz package shirataki noodles, rinsed

Toppings

  • 1⁄4 cup sliced green onions
  • 1 medium serrano pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp sesame seeds
  • 2 large soft-boiled eggs, halved (optional)
  • Sugar-free Sriracha (optional)
Method

  1. To make the ramen, heat the avocado oil and sesame oil in a 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven over medium heat.
  2. Add the garlic, ginger paste, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 to 60 seconds, until the mixture is fragrant.
  3. Add the bok choy, carrots, and mushrooms and stir to combine. Add the broth, vinegar, tamari, and Sriracha and bring the soup to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes.
  4. Divide the noodles between 2 bowls, and ladle the soup over the noodles. Top each serving with the green onions, serrano pepper, sesame seeds, eggs, and Sriracha (if using).
Reprinted with permission from Cast Iron Keto by Alex Lester and Lauren Lester, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Lauren Lester

