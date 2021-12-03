 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
These Everything Chickpeas Will Up Your Salty Snack Game

These Everything Chickpeas Will Up Your Salty Snack Game

Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer By Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
These Healthy Everything-Seasoned Chickpeas Will Totally Up Your Snack Game

Image by Mark Weinberg / Mark Weinberg

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 3, 2021 — 12:27 PM

Finding healthy snacks that fill you up and still satisfy that craving for something salty isn't too difficult—but it's good to have some variety, and sometimes the best thing you can do is make one yourself instead of just opening a package.

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

These immensely snackable little chickpeas from Jessica Seinfeld's new cookbook Vegan, At Times are flavored with the all-star of many a spice cabinet: everything bagel seasoning. Normally a blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and sea salt—it's the thing we sprinkle on avocado toast and add to homemade crackers—and we should be adding it to chickpeas, too.

The key here is adding the seasoning after you pan-cook the chickpeas in a bit of good-quality olive oil, which helps them get that slightly crunchy texture that helps take them from hummus ingredient or salad topping to salty snack. If you add the everything seasoning before, the spices can burn in the oil—and speaking from experience, that's not pleasant.

Enjoy these on their own, or maybe pop them atop a savory yogurt bowl (like this one!).

Advertisement

Everything Chickpeas 

Makes about 1 cup

Ingredients

  • One 15.5-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed, or 1½ cups cooked chickpeas 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon "Everything" seasoning 
  • Pinch of kosher salt 
Advertisement

Method

  1. Pour the chickpeas onto a dry dishtowel and pat them dry. 
  2. In a medium skillet, heat about ⅛ inch of oil over medium-high heat. Add the chickpeas and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring often, until golden brown and crisp. Pour them into a paper-towel-lined bowl.
  3. Toss with the Everything seasoning and a little salt. Transfer to a serving bowl. Eat them while they're warm.

Excerpted with permission from Vegan, at Times by Jessica Seinfeld. (Gallery Books, November 23, 2021).

probiotic+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Recipes

I Was So Bored Of Salads — Then I Made This Crunchy, Antioxidant-Packed One

Eliza Sullivan
I Was So Bored Of Salads — Then I Made This Crunchy, Antioxidant-Packed One
Functional Food

This MD's Rich, Creamy Hot Chocolate Recipe Is Loaded With Health Benefits

Abby Moore
This MD's Rich, Creamy Hot Chocolate Recipe Is Loaded With Health Benefits
Mental Health

How To Keep Those Ultra-Distracting Texts From Stealing Your Attention

Abby Moore
How To Keep Those Ultra-Distracting Texts From Stealing Your Attention
Love

What Counts As Verbal Abuse? We Asked Psychologists For The Biggest Red Flags

Sarah Regan
What Counts As Verbal Abuse? We Asked Psychologists For The Biggest Red Flags
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist & Here's How To Use Affirmations To Ease Anxiety

Sarah Regan
I'm A Neuroscientist & Here's How To Use Affirmations To Ease Anxiety
Integrative Health

I'm A Stanford-Trained MD: This Is My Go-To Breakfast For Blood Sugar Balance

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Stanford-Trained MD: This Is My Go-To Breakfast For Blood Sugar Balance
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

A Super-Effective Core Exercise You Can Do While Standing Up

Sarah Regan
A Super-Effective Core Exercise You Can Do While Standing Up
Spirituality

This Solar Eclipse Will Totally Shift The Energy: Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins
This Solar Eclipse Will Totally Shift The Energy: Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

We Asked A Sleep Expert: Is It Ever Normal To Wake Up Tired?

Sarah Regan
We Asked A Sleep Expert: Is It Ever Normal To Wake Up Tired?
Integrative Health

This Phase of Life Can Be Overwhelming — 7 Expert-Backed Strategies To Cope

Emma Loewe
This Phase of Life Can Be Overwhelming — 7 Expert-Backed Strategies To Cope
Integrative Health

I'm A Longevity Expert: These Are My Must-Have Foods For Living Longer

Jason Wachob
I'm A Longevity Expert: These Are My Must-Have Foods For Living Longer
Beauty

FYI, Multivitamins Can Help With Chapped Lips — Just Make Sure Yours Has This*

Jamie Schneider
FYI, Multivitamins Can Help With Chapped Lips — Just Make Sure Yours Has This*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/crunchy-everything-chickpeas
probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
probiotic+

Your article and new folder have been saved!