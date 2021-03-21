Trendy or not, I think avocado toast is a good template for a nourishing light breakfast, lunch, or snack, if you think of it as a platform for some tasty, nourishing toppings.

First, start with the bread. If you're lucky enough to live in San Francisco, get a good whole-grain loaf, such as Tartine bread. Other good options include the 21-seed Dave's Killer Bread, sold sliced on the shelves of most supermarkets, or other whole-grain breads. They will not only provide the fiber and other nutrients of whole grains but be sturdy enough to hold your toppings.