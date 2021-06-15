20 Electrolyte-Packed Snacks To Satisfy Your Salty Cravings, From Nutritionists

If you're a meat-eater, beef or bison jerky is a great protein-packed option. "It is a convenient on-the-go snack that is made with real food," Davar tells mbg. Try to look for grass-fed, organic, or regeneratively raised meat—like these options from Epic Provisions or Roam Free.

Though it can get a bad rap, when sustainably sourced and eaten in moderation, red meat is a healthy source of zinc, iron, and vitamin B12.