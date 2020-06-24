Dill vs. Gherkin: The 6 Most Common Types Of Pickles, Explained
Pickles are associated with their vinegary flavor and a crisp refreshing crunch, but the wide world of pickles is actually pretty diverse—just take a look at any major supermarket pickle aisle.
Whether as a barbecue essential or a post-workout trick for replenishing electrolytes, pickles are a pretty popular item—and have been for thousands of years, according to some sources. But there are so many kinds and flavors that go with the broader term pickle as different types have developed from cultures across the globe.
And now that we've demystified how to make your own pickles, it makes sense to start thinking about what the different kinds are and what makes each variety tasty. While often the basics are the same—a cucumber plus a pickling liquid—differences come up in the process and even the flavors you add.
Here, we outline some of the various pickle varieties you may come across in stores and what changes their flavor profiles in case you want to make them yourself:
1. Dill pickles
When it comes to these classic pickles, there are actually two well-known variations. The first is the classic dill pickle, which is flavored with dill and the primary option.
The second is kosher dill pickles, which aren't called kosher for their adherence to the dietary guidelines of keeping kosher but rather because they originated in the Jewish delis of New York—which were overseen by rabbis.
In terms of flavor, there is one common difference between a classic dill and a kosher dill: kosher dill pickles often include garlic in addition to dill.
2. Sweet pickles
While the classic ingredients in a pickle brine are liquid and salt, and often an additional herb, there are also varieties of pickles that introduce sugar to the party. Once sugar is in the mix, some recipes also add spices that go hand in hand with a sweeter treat, like cinnamon.
However, classic sweet pickles lean on common pickle spices like mustard seed or bay leaves to compliment the additional sweetness. The only requirement to make something a sweeter pickle is a bit of sweetener.
3. Bread-and-butter pickles
A sweet pickle variety, bread-and-butter pickles are something of a misnomer: There's no bread or butter involved in the making of these sliced specials. They're often made by adding a bit of sweet onion. Where the spear of dill pickle may come on the side of a burger, you'll often find these on the burger itself.
The name for these pickles comes from their rise to popularity—allegedly, during the Great Depression. Sandwiches of white bread, butter, and pickles became a staple during this time because all the ingredients were cheap and readily available. The association stuck in the name for these refrigerated classics.
4. Gherkins
These smaller pickles are often made from a smaller cucumber variety that gives them their name. They are usually only a few inches long, and the name is also used generally for a wider variety of pickles in the United Kingdom and other countries.
Cornichons, the popular French pickles, are made from Gherkin cucumbers, specifically ones picked before full maturity for an extra bite. Traditionally, they're flavored with tarragon, but sometimes they're also made in sweet varieties.
5. Polish and German pickles
The style of pickles made in much of Europe, and specifically these nations, are made in wooden barrels but often sold in glass jars. With a punchy flavor similar to dill pickles, the herbs and spices used in flavoring are different, with flavors like caraway seeds, mustard seeds, or peppercorns. There are also usually simply more spices included in the mixture.
These pickles also come in two styles: a final product that's pickled for only a few days or one that's pickled longer. The big difference in flavor is how sour they are: The longer the ferment, the more sour the pickle. Some varieties are more accurately considered preserved cucumbers than pickled cucumbers but are still often associated with pickles.
6. Brined pickles
Brined pickles are named for how they're made, a mixture of salt and water but no vinegar. Arguably the most traditional of the bunch, they naturally take on a sour flavor due to the fermentation that occurs from Lactobacillus bacteria, a probiotic strain.
No matter what pickles you're eating, it's always worth thinking about making them yourself if you're looking to reap all the benefits. According to Megan Meyer, Ph.D., "If you are buying pickles from a can at a grocery store, there's very little chance there are any probiotics in them."
It's important to remember that pickled foods are different from fermented foods. If you're curious about fermented foods, there are plenty of types you may benefit from adding to your diet.
