mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
The Mood-Enhancing Nutrient To Add To Your Diet, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

The Mood-Enhancing Nutrient To Add To Your Diet, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Still life of bowls of lentils with kale and walnuts on kitchen tablecloth / linen

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

April 7, 2021 — 10:05 AM

Depression can present itself in many forms. One day you may feel anxious, another day you may be completely unmotivated, lacking energy or focus. While the symptoms vary from day to day and amongst people, the nutrients that can support those moods stay consistent. 

According to nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, M.D., one of the most valuable mood-supporting nutrients to add to the diet, especially in the case of depression, is vitamin B9 or folate. 

The mood-enhancing benefits of folate. 

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach
Functional Nutrition Coaching

“Low levels of folate have been linked with depression and anxiety,” Naidoo says. This is because folate helps make the neurotransmitters, like serotonin and dopamine, which are responsible for mood stabilization and pleasure, respectively. 

It's also because folate is involved in the methylation cycle, a biochemical process that's used by every cell in the body for many important functions, like helping to create neurotransmitters, regulate DNA, and produce energy.

The process occurs on its own, and while the first half might go smoothly, the last portion can go awry without the proper nutrients (i.e. B12 and folate). 

This can lead to the buildup of homocysteine, which researchers suggest could lead to depression. In fact, optimized methylation pathways are related to better neurological health. Simply adding folic acid to the diet (to ensure you're meeting daily needs of this water-soluble vitamin) will help support a balanced methylation cycle, and may also help manage depressive feelings

Advertisement

Where to get more folate. 

Folate can be found in dark leafy greens, like kale, spinach, and collard greens, according to Naidoo. It’s also found in most other green vegetables, like broccoli, asparagus, and okra.

Along with vegetables, folate is found in lentils, chickpeas, beef liver, and certain fruits, like oranges and mangoes, to name a few. 

If you’re not finding folate on any of your nutritional labels, don’t freak out—it may be listed as vitamin B9 or folic acid instead. 

Bottom Line.

Adding folate to your diet may enhance your mood and manage feelings of depression or anxiety. There are plenty of tasty whole food sources which can be part of any meal of the day.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

I’m The Founder Of Blue Zones & These Are My 6 Favorite Foods For Longevity

Jason Wachob
I’m The Founder Of Blue Zones & These Are My 6 Favorite Foods For Longevity
Recipes

An RD's Protein-Rich Sandwich You Can Whip Up In Less Than 10 Minutes

Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
An RD's Protein-Rich Sandwich You Can Whip Up In Less Than 10 Minutes
Beauty

3 Surprising SPF Tips We Can Actually Get Behind For Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler
3 Surprising SPF Tips We Can Actually Get Behind For Glowing Skin
Love

7 Small Ways To Be A More Helpful Spouse, From Couples' Therapists

Abby Moore
7 Small Ways To Be A More Helpful Spouse, From Couples' Therapists
Home

The Spring Cleaning Mistake You're Most Likely To Make, According To Your Sign

Sarah Regan
The Spring Cleaning Mistake You're Most Likely To Make, According To Your Sign
Routines

7 Simple-Yet-Satisfying Yoga Poses You Can Do Without Leaving Your Chair

Juanina Kocher
7 Simple-Yet-Satisfying Yoga Poses You Can Do Without Leaving Your Chair
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Moving Homes Is Tough On Houseplants: 7 Pro Tips That'll Keep Them Safe

Hilton Carter
Moving Homes Is Tough On Houseplants: 7 Pro Tips That'll Keep Them Safe
Beauty

13 Best Hair Moisturizers To Hydrate & Soften Coarse, Parched Strands

Jamie Schneider
13 Best Hair Moisturizers To Hydrate & Soften Coarse, Parched Strands
Integrative Health

5 Underrated Foods A Vascular Biologist Says Are A+ For Better Blood Flow

Jamie Schneider
5 Underrated Foods A Vascular Biologist Says Are A+ For Better Blood Flow
Beauty

It's Probably Time To Exfoliate Your Feet: Here's How To Do It Right

Jamie Schneider
It's Probably Time To Exfoliate Your Feet: Here's How To Do It Right
Spirituality

Are You "Spiritually Gaslighting" Yourself? How To Tell & What To Do

Sarah Regan
Are You "Spiritually Gaslighting" Yourself? How To Tell & What To Do
Recipes

This Naturally Sweet & Salty Salad Is Perfect For The Start Of Springtime Eating

Eliza Sullivan
This Naturally Sweet & Salty Salad Is Perfect For The Start Of Springtime Eating
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mood-enhancing-nutrient

Your article and new folder have been saved!