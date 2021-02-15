Lentil's Are A Nutrient-Dense Hero: Here's How To Cook Each Kind + 10 Recipes

Beyond their solid shelf life, there are nutritional reasons to stock up on lentils, too. Similar to other legumes, they offer a good source of plant-based protein and fiber. They also offer "an array of vitamins and minerals, such as folate, potassium, iron and manganese," according to Poon.

More uniquely, "lentils are rich in polyphenols, which makes them potent antioxidants," says Poon, "and also gives them properties that protect against inflammation and diseases." And that aforementioned fiber is a form ofprebiotics, which fuel the good bacteria in our gut, to keep our gut microbiome thriving.

The notable nutrients among different lentil varieties are majorly similar, but according to Poon " One standout is beluga lentils. These sturdy, black lentils also contain anthocyanins, which carry potent antioxidant properties."