Whipping up vegan versions of favorite foods of pre-vegan days is absolutely possible—it's all about clever swaps, careful ingredient selection, and realistic expectations. And that's what Megan Sadd's new cookbook, Vegan Yum is all about: mastering vegan cooking that's still just as delicious as anything else (or maybe even more so).

This recipe hits all the best marks of a comforting recipe—it's got layers of flavor, but is still relatively simple to put together. "Toasty walnuts and lentils add heartiness and crunch while fennel adds a bright, springy flavor to the sauce."

Not to mention, it only takes one pot to make. "The only thing better than making this hearty, cozy pasta dish is the lack of dishes in the sink when you're finished," writes Sadd.

While it's got plenty of plant-based protein as is, she says for added protein, you can chose a chickpea based pasta and opt for the optional vegan sausage.