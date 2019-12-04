Macro bowls are healthy and can be a lot of fun, especially ones that incorporate both fresh and roasted veggies. With macro bowls, you can get creative with the toppings (whole grains, legumes, fresh vegetables, fermented foods, the list goes on...), while ensuring a nutritious, filling meal.

This bowl from Kelli Foster's The Probiotic Kitchen puts a gut-friendly twist on the classic recipe by adding sauerkraut and Greek yogurt to her list of toppings—the result is a probiotic-seeker's dream.

Make these cultured macro bowls to make sure you're getting some good bacteria in your diet. You can easily meal prep with this recipe, or you can create a "macro bowl bar," invite some friends over, and get crazy with the toppings. A nice way to switch up a friendly lunch!