There’s so much to love about okra. If you’re a stranger to the southern delicacy, allow us to give you the highlights: Okra is chock-full of vitamin C and K, as well as prebiotics and folate. In fact, “one cup of okra provides 15% of the daily value for folate,” says registered dietitian Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN. It’s also low-carb and high-fiber, so while it’s botanically classified as a fruit, it's often considered more of a non-starchy vegetable in the diet, Knudsen remarks.

It’s healthy, it’s in-season, and it’s incredibly easy to whip up. But there’s one gripe about okra that may have you avoiding it altogether: its slimy texture.