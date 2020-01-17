Perhaps this is better titled, “Top Triangle Soup,” as it is loaded with those crucial cruciferous vegetables highlighted at the top of the Food Triangle. Chock-full of glucosinolates and bright phytonutrient colors, this is a hearty, vibrant cabbage stew.

We wanted to create our take on a simple recipe that has fueled families in austere times. Too often, we tend to be steeped in culinary excess. The irony is that fresh, delicious, and nutritious plant-sourced food is now considered a luxury and is available ubiquitously and year-round!