Contributing writers

Ray Cronise, B.Sc., is a scientist-innovator focused on diet and nutrition and co-founder of Efferos, a lifestyle transformation company. He co-authored Plant-Based Nutrition (Idiot’s Guides) with Julieanna Hever and is the mastermind behind Las Vegas magician Penn Jillette’s plant-based diet 100-pound weight loss. A former NASA scientist and Matthew Kenney and Blue Lotus Culinary graduate, he’s collaborating with leading academic researchers at institutions such as Harvard and the NIH to publish work at the intersection of healthspan and plant-based diets. He’s been featured by Wired Magazine, TEDMED 2010, The New York Times, ABC Nightline, and more.





Julieanna Hever M.S., R.D., CPT, has a BA in Theatre and an MS in Nutrition, bridging her biggest passions for food, presenting, and helping people. She has authored four books, including Plant-Based Nutrition (Idiot’s Guides) and The Vegiterranean Diet, and two peer-reviewed journal articles on plant-based nutrition for healthcare professionals. She was the host of What Would Julieanna Do?, gave a TEDx talk, and instructed for the eCornell Plant-Based Nutrition Certification Program. She’s appeared on The Dr. Oz Show, Harry, and The Steve Harvey Show. Julieanna is the co-founder and nutrition director for Efferos, and she speaks and consults with clients around the globe.