Walnuts Are Good For Gut & Heart Health, New Study Finds 

With the onslaught of information surrounding the gut microbiome, researchers wanted to better understand the walnut's fat and lipid properties, and their impact on gut health.

"We wanted to see if changes in gut health with walnut consumption were related to improvements in risk factors for heart disease," said one study author Penny Kris-Etherton, Ph.D.

And that's exactly what they found.

The study included 42 participants, between 30 and 65 years old, who were overweight or obese. Participants were assigned to three different diets, which they followed for six weeks. One diet included whole walnuts and the other two excluded them but maintained the same level of nutritional value from different sources. Each diet used walnuts or vegetable oil to replace saturated fats.

After analyzing stool samples at the end of six weeks, Kristina Petersen, Ph.D., said, "the walnut diet enriched a number of gut bacteria that have been associated with health benefits in the past."

As one specific strain of bacteria (Eubacterium eligens) increased, blood pressure levels decreased. Another strain (Lachnospiraceae) reduced blood pressure and cholesterol. The other two diets had no effect on heart disease risk factors.