The Gut-Pain Connection You Should Know About

Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, said all healing begins in the gut. And scientists continue to prove him correct as they unravel how a healthy gut microbiome plays a role in weight loss, disease prevention, and much more. As we know, diet plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy gut environment and dysbiosis, or a gut-flora imbalance, ramps up inflammation, and triggers many illnesses including inflammatory bowel disease.

As a doctor of physical therapy, gut health provides insight into why my patients (especially overweight or obese patients) develop osteoarthritis in non-weight-bearing joints like the wrist, by pointing to a problem with systemic inflammation. And while my patients understand how an out-of-whack gut affects digestion, they don’t always make the connection between gut health and joint pain or other problems like headaches, mood swings, eczema, weight gain, or fatigue that often accompany pain.