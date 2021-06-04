5 Sustainable Snack Websites For Stocking Your Healthy Eco-Pantry

Snacking is one of life's great pleasures, made even sweeter when you can get your hands on healthy treats. These days, the midday muncher has their pick of low-sugar, minimally processed, and allergy-friendly options—but while they may be better for you, they're not necessarily any better for the planet.

Sustainable snackers, rejoice: These online markets make it easy for those in the U.S. to stock their pantries with bites that are high in nutrition but lower in environmental impact. Poke around them to discover some new favorite treats that upcycle food waste, contain carbon-sucking ingredients, have a positive social impact, or come in biodegradable packaging. Just don't expect overnight shipping...