mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
An Apple A Day? Try Two Cans Of Sardines A Week, Research Suggests

An Apple A Day? Try Two Cans Of Sardines A Week, Research Suggests

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Sardine Can on a Table

Image by Juan Moyano / Stocksy

May 16, 2021 — 11:12 AM

It's no secret that oily fish are a great source of omega-3s, calcium, and more. But according to new research published in Clinical Nutrition, one fish, in particular, may help to prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. Here's what the researchers found.

Studying sardines.

The study was conducted by researchers from Open University of Catalonia in Spain. They gathered 152 participants diagnosed with prediabetes and had each of them follow a nutrition plan to help lower their risk of diabetes onset.

One group specifically had the addition of 200 grams of sardines per week in their nutrition plan, which equates to two cans. They were encouraged to incorporate them into provided recipes and advised to eat them whole—bones and all—to get all the benefits.

Advertisement

What they found.

In the beginning of the study, 37% of the group who ate sardines were considered at high risk for developing diabetes. But one year out, that percentage dropped to just 8%. Meanwhile, the group without sardines went from 27% being high risk in the beginning to 22% after a year.

The group eating sardines also saw improvements in their cholesterol levels, blood pressure, insulin resistance, and even hormones that speed up the body's ability to break down sugar.

As the study's lead researcher, Diana Diaz Rizzolo, Ph.D., notes in a news release, "Not only are sardines reasonably priced and easy to find, but they are safe and help to prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. It is easy to recommend this food during medical checkups, and it is widely accepted by the population."

The takeaway.

Whether you're looking to reduce your risk of diabetes or just want to include more healthy fat and protein in your diet, sardines appear to be a good option. Not only are these little fish a sustainable seafood choice, but they're loaded with nutrients that help with everything from period cramps to vascular health. Give 'em a try in a salad, on toast, or in this delicious pasta puttanesca.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Everything (Yes, Everything) Experts Want You To Know About Collagen Dosage

Alexandra Engler
Everything (Yes, Everything) Experts Want You To Know About Collagen Dosage
Mental Health

It Felt Like A Heart Attack — Then I Was Diagnosed With This Rare Condition

Akilah Cadet, DHSc, MPH
It Felt Like A Heart Attack — Then I Was Diagnosed With This Rare Condition
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Functional Food

Getting Duped In The Olive Oil Department? 3 Ways To Ensure It's True EVOO

Eliza Sullivan
Getting Duped In The Olive Oil Department? 3 Ways To Ensure It's True EVOO
Integrative Health

We Removed The Word "Miscarriage" From Our Site — Let Us Explain Why

mbg editorial
We Removed The Word "Miscarriage" From Our Site — Let Us Explain Why
Integrative Health

This Is The Ideal Amount Of Fruits & Veggies For Lowering Stress, Study Suggests

Abby Moore
This Is The Ideal Amount Of Fruits & Veggies For Lowering Stress, Study Suggests
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Parenting

A Parenting Expert On How To Teach Kids To Celebrate Themselves

Janice Johnson Dias, Ph.D.
A Parenting Expert On How To Teach Kids To Celebrate Themselves
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist — Here's Why You Should Eat 2 Brazil Nuts Per Day

Olivia Giacomo
I'm An Endocrinologist — Here's Why You Should Eat 2 Brazil Nuts Per Day
Beauty

Pomegranate Seeds Are Great Snacks — But Do You Want To Apply Them To Your Face?

Alexandra Engler
Pomegranate Seeds Are Great Snacks — But Do You Want To Apply Them To Your Face?
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Week Is Going To Be A Walk On The Romantic Side

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say This Week Is Going To Be A Walk On The Romantic Side
Beauty

A Cosmetic Chemist Explains Why She Never Uses These Skin Care Ingredients

Alexandra Engler
A Cosmetic Chemist Explains Why She Never Uses These Skin Care Ingredients
Parenting

Moms Faced A Unique Kind Of Burnout Amid The Pandemic — Let's Acknowledge It

Kristine Thomason
Moms Faced A Unique Kind Of Burnout Amid The Pandemic — Let's Acknowledge It
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/eating-sardines-may-help-prevent-diabetes-new-research-finds

Your article and new folder have been saved!