Period Problems? These 4 Nutrients Will Help

Vitamin E is a great supplement to include in your regimen. It improves menstrual pain via its anti-inflammatory actions and will help balance your hormones and menstrual flow. Try incorporating vitamin-E-rich foods a couple of days before your cycle for cramping, anxiety, and other symptoms. Foods that are high in vitamin E include almonds, sunflower seeds, spinach, broccoli, fortified cereals, and juices. Vitamin E is also an antioxidant that fights free radicals that cause aging, making it one of my favorite anti-aging secrets as well.

