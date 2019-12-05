The Supplement That Boosts Your Mood & Eases Period Cramps

Magnesium is an important cofactor in the synthesis of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine. These two chemicals have multiple functions in our body and can especially affect mood and relaxation. Both animal studies and human studies suggest a correlation between magnesium deficiency and increased stress, mood disorders, and insomnia. While mood and sleep are outcomes that can be affected by many variables, it can’t hurt to ask your physician about incorporating a magnesium supplement into your routine.

According to Wendie Trubow, MD, adding magnesium—especially combination forms— to your routine can be beneficial for mood and PMS, along with sleep, gut function and migraines. “The only downside to getting too much magnesium happens with the magnesium citrate form, which can cause diarrhea if you get too much,” Trubow said. To find your ideal dose, she says to start low and increase every few days until you are below over-treating. “Believe me,” Trubow said, “you'll know if you've taken too much!”

