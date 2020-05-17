Anecdotally, those who have tried mbg's magnesium+ supplement, which combines magnesium glycinate with other sleep enhancers like jujube and pharmaGABA, note that it is beneficial for both sleep duration and quality.* Integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., says that it's her go-to whenever she needs a deep, restful night of sleep while nutritionist Dana James, M.S. CNS, CDN, says it's the best supplement she's ever used for sleep.

mbg's sleep formula comes in gel capsules that can be easily taken at any time, which raises the question, what time should you be taking them? According to Robert Rountree, M.D., a physician who specializes in nutritional and herbal pharmacology and helped formulate the blend, the answer depends on your sleep patterns and what you're hoping to get out of the supplement.