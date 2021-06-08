mindbodygreen

Have You Tried Hummacado Toast? This Is Our New Favorite Take On The Classic Avocado Dish

Samah Dada
Recipe Developer and cookbook author By Samah Dada
Recipe Developer and cookbook author
Samah Dada is a New York City-based recipe developer, food photographer, and the blogger behind Dada Eats.
Hummucado Toast

Image by Julia Gartland / Contributor

June 8, 2021 — 10:02 AM
In her debut cookbook, Dada Eats: Love To Cook It, food blogger and recipe developer Samah Dada shares a bit of her personality alongside her amazing recipes, which draw on her Indian heritage and experiences with food in London, California, and New York. This recipe is her twist on one of our favorites, avocado toast—and she shares her go-to hummus recipe too.

Hummus is a key component of my personality. Give me your hummus puns, your hummus-centric restaurants, your hummus skepticism (and I’ll turn it into adoration). While hummus is traditionally made using dried chickpeas that are soaked and then cooked until they break down, I recognize that canned chickpeas are a lot more accessible and convenient for most of us. I, for one, make hummus using canned chickpeas, and know that this method yields great results. The trick is:

  1. Blending until you literally cannot blend anymore so the tahini and chickpeas really marry each other and become extremely, velvety smooth
  2. Not rinsing the chickpeas beforehand so they hang onto the aquafaba (the chickpea brine in the can), which will actually allow for fluffier hummus. 

It’s also important to pay attention to the tahini. The best, highest-quality sesame seeds are called Humera seeds, and they’re sourced from a specific region in Ethiopia. Buy a brand of tahini made with Humera seeds and you’re on your way to an obscenely delicious hummus. Whether you’re using dried chickpeas or canned, the only thing I urge you to do is to break up with store-bought hummus. Homemade hummus is far fresher and tastier than its store-dwelling counterparts.

I started making hummucado (a word I fully made up, I am aware) toast several years ago, around the peak of the avocado toast craze. At the time, I had yet to see anyone combine my two love languages and slap it on my third love language, so ultimately it was up to me to make my dreams come true. I actively enjoy making this for myself at any time of the day (maybe with a side salad or topped with an egg), but it also makes for a great light bite when you have guests over. So when I’m not smashing some avocado, hummus, lemon, and spices onto a piece of fresh sourdough or my home-made snacking bread to eat myself, I’m slicing this toast up into slivers for my dinner guests to enjoy pre-entrée.

Hummucado Toast

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

  • 2 slices sourdough bread or your favorite bread
  • 1 avocado, halved and pitted
  • 2 tablespoons OG Hummus (recipe below!)
  • 1 lemon wedge
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • Red pepper flakes 
  • Fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, sliced radishes, za’atar, and/or extra-virgin olive oil for garnish

Method

  1. Toast the slices of bread. 
  2. Scoop the avocado flesh out of one half and smash it onto one of the slices of toast. Repeat with the remaining half avocado and toast. Then, spread the hummus on top of the smashed avocado. 
  3. Squeeze the lemon wedge over the hummus, and season with salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes.
  4. Garnish the toasts with basil, tomatoes, radishes, za’atar, a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, or any additional toppings. The choice is yours!

OG Hummus

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup tahini
  • Juice of 1 lemon 
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 1-15.5 oz can chickpeas, drained but not rinsed 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon paprika, plus extra for dusting 
  • Kosher salt to taste 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil for drizzling 
  • Za’atar for dusting

Method

  1. In a food processor or high-speed blender, combine the tahini, lemon juice, and garlic and pulse 4 or 5 times. The mixture will seize and not look too cute at first, but that’s normal!
  2. Now add the chickpeas and ¼ cup cold water. Blend until the mixture begins to become smooth.
  3. Now add another 3 to 4 tablespoons of cold water and blend until it is completely smooth. Feel free to add more cold water to reach your desired consistency.  
  4. Add the cumin, paprika, and salt. Blend 2 or 3 more times, until the hummus is extremely, velvety smooth. 
  5. Season to taste. Transfer the hummus to a bowl, top it with a generous drizzle of olive oil, and dust with paprika and za’atar before serving. 

Recipe from DADA EATS LOVE TO COOK IT. Copyright © 2021 by Samah Dada. Photography copyright © 2021 by Julia Gartland. Published by Rodale Books, and imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

