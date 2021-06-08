It’s also important to pay attention to the tahini. The best, highest-quality sesame seeds are called Humera seeds, and they’re sourced from a specific region in Ethiopia. Buy a brand of tahini made with Humera seeds and you’re on your way to an obscenely delicious hummus. Whether you’re using dried chickpeas or canned, the only thing I urge you to do is to break up with store-bought hummus. Homemade hummus is far fresher and tastier than its store-dwelling counterparts.

I started making hummucado (a word I fully made up, I am aware) toast several years ago, around the peak of the avocado toast craze. At the time, I had yet to see anyone combine my two love languages and slap it on my third love language, so ultimately it was up to me to make my dreams come true. I actively enjoy making this for myself at any time of the day (maybe with a side salad or topped with an egg), but it also makes for a great light bite when you have guests over. So when I’m not smashing some avocado, hummus, lemon, and spices onto a piece of fresh sourdough or my home-made snacking bread to eat myself, I’m slicing this toast up into slivers for my dinner guests to enjoy pre-entrée.