This Vegan Avocado Toast Variation Will Keep You Full (Without Having To Add An Egg)

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
The Unlikely Ingredient That’ll Sneak Protein Into Your Avocado Toast

Image by See D. Jan / iStock

April 20, 2021 — 10:23 AM

What's better than avocado toast? An avocado toast variation that will truly keep you full for hours—and this vegan version is sure to do just that, using an ingredient you've likely got in your pantry already.

The classic way to add protein to avo toast is with an egg—be it poached, hardboiled, or otherwise. However, that's not an option for those who follow plant-based and vegan diets, like cookbook author and recipe developer Rozanna Purcell. Her alternative? An umami- and protein-packed update, which she shared on Instagram this week: "Possibly my favorite avocado toast variation," she wrote, "It’s zingy & salty & sooo good."

She pairs avocado with another creamy ingredient: white beans. While there are a few types available, cannellini beans are pretty easy to find, and will work perfectly for this recipe.

Registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN previously shared that using white beans in recipes can offer "extra fiber and protein to offset any potential blood sugar spike."

What's more, beans are one of Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner's favorite foods—since this budget-friendly pantry item frequently makes appearances in the diets of the regions he studies. In fact, when he appeared on the mindbodygreen podcast he said: "If you were to ask me if there's a supplement you should take to live longer, I'd say yes [...] It's 120 beans every day."

Purcell also adds a bit of fermented goodness to the simple dish with a spoonful of miso paste, while fresh herbs and citrus help to keep the flavors light—it's the perfect dish for a late morning breakfast for a post-workout lunch.

Avocado & White Bean Toast

Ingredients

  • A few slices of your favorite toast
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 can white beans
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Handful chopped chives
  • 1 teaspoon miso paste
Method

  1. In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork.
  2. Add the beans, lime juice, salt, chives, and miso.
  3. Lightly mash the mixture together, so some of the beans break up.
  4. Dollop as much of the mixture as you like onto a slice of your favorite toast.

