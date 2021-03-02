Not All Bone Broths Are Created Equal. Here’s What To Look For

There’s a reason that perfectly-manicured açaí bowl you used to make every morning is no longer part of your routine. Research shows that it takes about 2 months for a practice to become a habit, so when it comes to your diet, you should prioritize foods that are quick, convenient, and fit any lifestyle.

So while yes, you can make your own bone broth at home, it’s also a laborious process that may require an entire day of slaving over the stove. Lucky for you (and all of us), Kettle & Fire took care of that step already. Swap your crockpot for your cursor by clicking “add to cart”, and you’ll have a bundle of bone broth at your doorstep in just 2-5 business days. And once it arrives, there’s no shortage of ways to use it — we like to get creative and blend their Coconut Curry Lime flavor with some coconut milk for an umami-packed latte.

Sustainable sourcing is now the standard.

What makes one bone broth different from another? It starts at the source (and yes, we do mean the farm). Buying broths made from humanely-raised animals isn’t just better for them — it’s also better for you!

Looking for an example? Brands like Kettle & Fire are making humanely-produced broth more accessible than ever. Think: grass-fed, grass-finished cattle bones, pasture-raised chicken bones, and all organic veggies and spices. Why does this matter? Because animals raised in this way can excrete more of those trace minerals (like iron, zinc, and manganese), resulting in a broth that’s good for you, good for them, and good for the earth.

That’s a win-win(-win).