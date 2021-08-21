Unsure How To Use Tinned Fish? Try Starting With This Simple, Filling Lunch

We know that tinned fish is one of the most sustainable seafood options—but it can honestly be intimidating to know where to begin with cooking. Finding a few easy recipes you love that harness the ingredient is the best way to get started, and you can branch out from there with more flavors and applications.

Some of the most notoriously polarizing tinned fish, sardines, are the star of this recipe from One Dish Fish by Lola Milne. "As someone who works from home a lot of the time (even before lockdowns), I’m always on the lookout for a quick, pack-a-punch lunch," writes Milne, "This is just that: full of flavor, filling and very speedy to make."

It's worth noting that sardines can be a smart option for your health, too. In fact, they're a favorite of mbg Collective member and functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D., who advises eating smaller fish to avoid potential mercury (which is more present higher up the food chain). In a mindbodygreen podcast episode, he shared that he sticks with "SMASH" varieties—salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines, and herring.

Now, for a tasty take on the fish that puts the "S" in "SMASH", give this flavorful sardine recipe a try.