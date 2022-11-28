Nail Strengthener Not Working? Reach For This Supplement Instead
If you’ve gone through countless nail strengthening systems, tried your best to reduce picking or biting, and tended to your cuticles day after day with no results—we hear you.
You may have pulled out all the stops for optimal nail health, but have you considered this missing piece? Creating a healthy environment for your nails to flourish means tending to them from the inside and the outside. If you’re unsure where to start on the former—keep reading.
Our tip: Add in a collagen & biotin supplement to support strong nails.
Your nails are made out of a protein called keratin—a protein used to support skin and hair health as well. In order to keep that keratin performing optimally, you want to make sure you're ingesting enough amino acids to aid in protein production. Enter: collagen and biotin. Biotin is involved in keratin production1, and although collagen is not a complete protein, depending on your supplement's formula, it delivers an array of unique amino acids (sometimes as many as 18) that can play a valuable role in protein intake overall.
So it only makes sense that tending to your body’s supply of those keratin-building amino acids would help support nail health as well—and research backs this up. In fact, biotin has been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails2 in several human studies.* One study, in particular, found that those who took biotin supplements had 25% thicker nailbeds3 than the placebo group.*
What’s more, one study on collagen supplements showed that when participants took collagen daily for 24 weeks, their nail health was better maintained4, including faster growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.*
While you can certainly take separate collagen and biotin supplements, why not go for a two-in-one? Our suggestion: The mbg beauty & gut collagen+. This collagen powder not only checks both boxes but also delivers a host of other nutrients and bioactives, including vitamins C and E, L-glutamine, hyaluronic acid, and more.
The takeaway.
Topical care is not the only way to support nail growth, as what you consume matters, too. Biotin and collagen both help to support your body’s natural keratin production, promoting stronger nails and thicker nail beds. If you’re ready to start your two-in-one beauty & gut collagen+ supplement, you can read more about the additional hair, skin, and gut benefits here.*
