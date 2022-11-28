Nail Strengthener Not Working? Reach For This Supplement Instead

If you’ve gone through countless nail strengthening systems, tried your best to reduce picking or biting, and tended to your cuticles day after day with no results—we hear you.

You may have pulled out all the stops for optimal nail health, but have you considered this missing piece? Creating a healthy environment for your nails to flourish means tending to them from the inside and the outside. If you’re unsure where to start on the former—keep reading.