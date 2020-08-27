Even if you have immaculate, smooth-to-the-touch nails—nary a fray in sight—keeping them strong is an entirely different story. Sure, your nails might not feel dry, nor brittle, but that doesn’t mean you’re completely off the hook. You wouldn’t shrug off your daily skin care routine just because you don’t see any blemishes or areas of concern, would you? Same goes for nail care: The best offense, after all, is a good defense.

Experts would agree—they’ve weighed in on nine ways to strengthen your nails, so you can keep those tips in tip-top shape.