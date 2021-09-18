It’s no secret clean nail polishes are commanding the market, with gorgeous shades, long-wear formulas, and salon-quality finishes. Now, you can find silky-smooth formulas that are 5-free, 10-free, 12-free—nail polish has quickly become a game of let’s race to 100! (We joke, of course, as the “no-list” for polish ingredients is actually not that long; see here for the ingredients you should watch out for.)

That label means the brand has removed a certain number of chemicals from the lacquer, usually ones that are associated with health concerns (like formaldehyde, toluene, etc.). Did you know, though, that some of those eliminated ingredients are actually animal products?

Yes, vegan nail polish is a thing. Here’s how to know if your varnish is really vegan, along with our favorite options to try.