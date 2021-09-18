mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Is Your Nail Polish Actually Vegan? How To Tell + 11 Lacquers That Fit The Bill

Is Your Nail Polish Actually Vegan? How To Tell + 11 Lacquers That Fit The Bill

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
11 Vegan Nail Polishes That Offer Long-Wear & Rich, Glossy Color

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 18, 2021 — 11:31 AM

It’s no secret clean nail polishes are commanding the market, with gorgeous shades, long-wear formulas, and salon-quality finishes. Now, you can find silky-smooth formulas that are 5-free, 10-free, 12-free—nail polish has quickly become a game of let’s race to 100! (We joke, of course, as the “no-list” for polish ingredients is actually not that long; see here for the ingredients you should watch out for.)

That label means the brand has removed a certain number of chemicals from the lacquer, usually ones that are associated with health concerns (like formaldehyde, toluene, etc.). Did you know, though, that some of those eliminated ingredients are actually animal products? 

Yes, vegan nail polish is a thing. Here’s how to know if your varnish is really vegan, along with our favorite options to try. 

What makes a polish vegan? 

Vegan beauty products don't contain any animal-derived ingredients or byproducts. (For what it’s worth, many vegan brands are marketed as "cruelty-free" as well, but the stand-alone "vegan" refers only to the product's actual makeup; just because it doesn't contain any animal ingredients doesn't mean the formula isn't tested on animals themselves, so be sure to look for both labels.) 

If you’re wondering, What kinds of animal products can you find in nail polish? you should know that these ingredients often fly under the radar. Traditional red lacquers often contain carmine—a dye derived from beetles that gives the polish a crimson hue; shimmery, holographic polishes can have guanine (or “pearl essence”), which comes from fish scales; and some also include oleic acid, a fatty acid found in various animal sources, that helps thicken the varnish and add a smooth emollience. We should note that oleic acid isn’t always derived from animals (the fatty acid is also found in olive oil and shea butter), but if your ingredient list has it and you want to be sure of the source, it’s worth doing some digging. 

Advertisement

Best vegan nail polish. 

Here’s the thing about vegan nail polish: In addition to leaving out the animal byproducts, many brands also skip those chemical red flags, like formaldehyde, camphor, toluene, and other common allergens and irritants. (Our favorites do, anyway.) So even if you don’t follow a vegan lifestyle, you’ll love these clean options.

  

sundays Nail Polish in No.09

This 10-free formula does not skimp out on intense pigment. Each curated shade offers a candyshell gleam that rivals the look of a gel mani (especially if you snag their high-shine top coat). We love this playful coral-pink—it simply screams tropical summer. 

Nail Polish in No.09, sundays ($18)

sundays Nail Polish in No.09
sundays

Pear Nova Classic Lacquer in Berry Jane

A berry-red so vibrant, you’ll likely only need a single coat to nail a wow-worthy color. It’s vegan and cruelty-free (again, these are not interchangeable), and the finishes are oh-so luxe. 

Classic Lacquer in Berry Jane, Pear Nova ($13.50)

Pear Nova Classic Lacquer in Berry Jane
Pear Nova

Paint Box Nail Lacquer in Like Camel

A rich, butterscotch hue is an autumn must-have, don’t you think? It adds a cozy, sophisticated flair to your nails but still keeps it neutral—moody plums and vampy reds have their moments during the fall season, but I love a good caramel for an everyday look. 

Nail Lacquer in Like Camel, Paint Box ($22)

Paint Box Nail Lacquer in Like Camel
Paint Box

ORLY Nail Color in Confetti

And for pink lovers everywhere, you can’t go wrong with this bubblegum shade. The full-coverage pigment provides extra longwear (no chipping after a mere few days) and for the not-so-confident nail painters among us: Each bottle comes with a patented gripper cap, so it’s easier to wield the brush without accidentally painting your cuticles. 

Nail Color in Confetti, ORLY ($9.50)

ORLY Nail Color in Confetti
ORLY

Olive & June Polish in SD

We said a chic, edgy plum will have its moment, and here it is. Glamorous and deliciously complex, you won’t be able to stop staring at your fingertips. The salon-quality formula is also so long-lasting, and the wide fan-shaped brush will help you coat stubborn spots in one swipe. 

Polish in SD, Olive & June ($8)

Olive & June Polish in SD
Olive & June

Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer in #NYFW

A midnight blue hue, a 10-free formula, and a luxurious bottle that doubles as art. Truly, what else do you need? The high-shine and chip-resistant lacquer also provides a bold, patent-leather payoff. 

Nail Lacquer in #NYFW, Mischo Beauty ($20)

Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer in #NYFW
Mischo Beauty

côte No. 45 Metallic Bronze Nail Polish

Yes, your shimmery polishes can glimmer without guanine. Just take this metallic bronze: It catches the light beautifully, with a smooth, glass-like application. It glows, without going full-on holographic—like your nails have been sprinkled with metallic dust. 

No. 45 Metallic Bronze Nail Polish, côte ($18)

côte No. 45 Metallic Bronze Nail Polish
côte

Ella + Mila Nail Polish in 'Cause I'm Happy

Try not to smile when wearing this tangerine hue. We dare you. The orange beauty has a natural quick-dry quality that cuts down the dry time (because you’ve got things to do and people to see). Bonus tip: Apply one coat of white polish as a base before layering on the pigment—the result will be extra vibrant. 

Nail Polish in 'Cause I'm Happy, Ella + Mila ($10.50)

Ella + Mila Nail Polish in 'Cause I'm Happy
Ella + Mila

tenoverten Nail Polish in Austin

This 8-free polish brand is the epitome of cool, showcased by this icy blue hue. Every carefully curated shade is named after the streets of New York (the brand’s hometown), each delivering a story to your fingertips. 

Nail Polish in Austin, tenoverten ($12)

tenoverten Nail Polish in Austin
tenoverten

JinSoon Nail Polish in Coral Peony

A flirty hot pink is simply a classic, and this lustrous number does not disappoint. Along with a quick-dry formula and chip-free finish, the goop also contains UV filters that help keep the color from fading. Read: Your hot pink will stay piping hot. 

Nail Polish in Coral Peony, JinSoon ($18)

JinSoon Nail Polish in Coral Peony
JinSoon

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Color in Skinny Dippin'

A lavender latte—that’s what comes to mind after taking one look at this pastel hue. Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann is known for her nail-nurturing formulas, so you know this pigment will deliver intense color without sacrificing the health of those tips (in fact, the lacquer is infused with keratin, biotin, green tea extract, and rice protein). Healthy, happy claws, all dressed in light lavender.  

Gel Lab Pro Color in Skinny Dippin', Deborah Lippmann ($20)

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Color in Skinny Dippin'
Deborah Lippmann

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is How I Treat All My Patients With Thinning Hair

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is How I Treat All My Patients With Thinning Hair
Home

How To Protect Your Home From Mold After Flooding (Because, Climate Change)

Michael Rubino
How To Protect Your Home From Mold After Flooding (Because, Climate Change)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

A Clinical Psychologist's 4 Nonnegotiables For Anxiety (One May Surprise You)

Jason Wachob
A Clinical Psychologist's 4 Nonnegotiables For Anxiety (One May Surprise You)
Integrative Health

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D Might Not Be When You Think

Korin Miller
The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D Might Not Be When You Think
Integrative Health

4 Perks You Might Notice When You Supplement With Vitamin D*

Josey Murray
4 Perks You Might Notice When You Supplement With Vitamin D*
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Smoky Vegan Soup Offers Plenty Of Protein (And It's Freezer-Friendly)

Jennifer Segal
This Smoky Vegan Soup Offers Plenty Of Protein (And It's Freezer-Friendly)
Integrative Health

Heightened Stress Might Cause This Disorienting Symptom—What Experts Say To Do

Marissa Miller
Heightened Stress Might Cause This Disorienting Symptom—What Experts Say To Do
Integrative Health

Think You Don't Need A Vitamin D Supplement? (This Scientist Says You Do)

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Think You Don't Need A Vitamin D Supplement? (This Scientist Says You Do)
Integrative Health

Uh, Does The Moon Actually Mess With Sleep? Research Provides A New Clue

Sarah Regan
Uh, Does The Moon Actually Mess With Sleep? Research Provides A New Clue
Routines

Is Your Posture A Mess? Try This Beginner-Friendly Back Stretch

Sarah Regan
Is Your Posture A Mess? Try This Beginner-Friendly Back Stretch
Spirituality

How To Harness The Powerful Pisces Full Moon, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How To Harness The Powerful Pisces Full Moon, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vegan-nail-polish

Your article and new folder have been saved!