While decoding your ingredient labels, you might zero in on the more unfamiliar players (what is cetearyl alcohol, again?). But sometimes the more common phrases warrant some attention, as even the buzziest of catchwords can cause some confusion. The FDA doesn’t regulate many commonly used terms (like natural and hypoallergenic), so it only makes sense there would be some unclear definitions among the clean beauty community.

Let’s start with the difference between “vegan” and “cruelty-free.” The two might seem similar at first glance, but there are some details worth wrapping your head around.