I’m biased, sure, but as far as I’m concerned there’s no reason you shouldn’t be wearing clean or non-toxic nail polish. I say this not in a judgey way—ultimately, wear whatever polish or product you want!—but I say this because the new batch of better-for-you-polishes are just so spectacular.

But ultimately, I understand the hesitation to make the switch: It used to be that free-from polishes didn’t have the staying power (these do), or you couldn’t find a wide spectrum of shades to choose from (now you can find nudes, glitter, neons, and everything else) or they just didn’t have that signature professional, slick finish (the below options are about as silk smooth as they come).

See, much like the rest of natural-leaning and clean beauty, polish formulas have made great strides to rival their traditional counterparts—swapping in botanical extracts and safe synthetics to get the luxe look and standard wearability of a salon visit. Trust us, you’ll love the options on this list.