Not everyone is going to have a perfectly clean beauty routine—and that’s OK. However, one way that you can improve your overall beauty habits is by moving toward natural nails.

“Not only are acrylic and dip powder nails full of potentially nail-harming ingredients, the process and wear can be very damaging to your nail beds, and if done improperly can even lead to infection,” advises organic manicurist Eunice Montes-Hamaguchi. “To get the acrylic to stick, your natural nails must be filed down, causing damage and making them weaker. They also aren't flexible like your natural nails and if you were to break one you're more likely to crack and rip at the nail bed.”

Naturopathic doctor, Tess Marshall, ND, suggests going cold turkey. “Fake nails, specifically acrylic nails, are made up of ingredients like resin and formaldehyde. These not only can damage your nails directly, but are harmful when the fumes are inhaled especially for the technician, which is why most wear masks.”