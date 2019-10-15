This Common Kitchen Ingredient Helps Nails Grow Faster

Doctor, natural beauty expert, and founder of Osmia Organics Sarah Villafranco, M.D., has her doubts about the trend. "There are plenty of anecdotes on the internet about rubbing garlic on your nails to make them grow faster, so it seems to have helped some people out there, allegedly due to the selenium in raw garlic," she said. "As far as medical evidence for garlic extract supporting nail growth, there isn’t any for either internal or external application. In fact, if there’s evidence at all, it's to the contrary. But not all medicine has been studied or documented, so the best way to find out is to give it a shot!"

That said, garlic itself is quite alkaline and can cause skin to break out or sting, especially if there are any lesions or cuts. Your best bet is to try a product like Growth With Garlic for nail health (and to avoid the smell).

"Applying garlic directly to the skin can actually cause a burn, of sorts," Dr. Villafranco said. "It is extremely irritating in most cases. Don’t get me wrong—there are loads of therapeutic uses for garlic, but direct, topical application to the skin should be approached with caution," she said.

You can dilute a cotton swab with water before swabbing with garlic and applying it to your nails. Always do a test patch first and allow your nails to soak afterward in warm water to minimize the scent.

Have you heard? This is the biggest beauty buzzword of 2018.