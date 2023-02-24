Recent research found that radiation emitted by UV-nail polish dryers can alter and damage DNA2 —however, it's not clear if this is associated with skin cancers or other health risks. “At this point in time, it is difficult to quantify the risks of UVA exposure during repeated gel manicure sessions,” Stern says. There’s much variability with respect to types of lamps, exposure times, positioning of skin, skin types, etc.

“We do know that repeated exposure to UVA from sunlight or tanning machines is mutagenic and can cause skin cancer, the question remains as to how much of a risk typical gel manicures pose2 ,” she adds—which means we need more studies to confirm the risk.

But, we do know that UVA rays contribute to photoaging. “UVA rays penetrate the skin to a deeper depth than UVB rays and as a result are responsible for many of the changes in the skin known as photo-aging,” she says. This includes thinning and wrinkling of the skin, visible blood vessels, uneven skin tone, skin laxity, volume loss, hyperpigmentation (AKA dark spots), and hypopigmentation (AKA light spots).

So if you must get a gel manicure, Stern recommends applying SPF 30 to your hands or wearing fingerless gloves before popping them undere the light.