If you haven’t gone to the doctor for a hangnail before, knock on wood. Even if you haven’t seen the worst of it, it’s safe to say most people have had—and likely despised—at least one or two hangnails in their lifetime.

Hangnails are so common it might seem like there’s nothing you can do to prevent them, even if you regularly tend to your nails at home. PSA—that’s not exactly the case.