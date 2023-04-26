This softening hand wash keeps your skin feeling fresh and invigorated post rinse and throughout the day. Thanks to its blend of biome-friendly ingredients, antioxidants, biodegradable surfactants, and hydrating natural extracts (like organic aloe and oat oil), it nurtures your skin while you're washing. The result? Your hands appear more hydrated, supple, and bright. Plus, it’s infused with a bright scent that’s made with essential oils, natural extracts, and responsible synthetics.

What our reviewer says:

“I’ve been using this hand wash for over a year now (prior to launch), and it is something special. The sophisticated, yet energizing scent, is a pleasure to the senses. The soft, easy lather feels plush. The hydrating ingredients keep my skin soft—not cracked and dry like so many other hand washes. It really makes a huge difference in the overall health of my skin. Whenever guests use it, they practically beg me for an early sample to take home. Finally, I can share it with the world!” — mindbodygreen beauty director Alexandra Engler