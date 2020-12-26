The 10 Best Natural & Organic Hand Washes For Dry Skin
Over the past several months, we've come to consider ourselves hand-washing experts around here. Not only are we doing it with increased frequency—as is everyone, I can probably safely assume—but we've also done the research to figure out how to best care for your skin and skin microbiome. See, while we're diligent about safety measures during this time, we also care greatly about our overall skin health, and that means making sure you're using the appropriate products that won't disrupt your delicate flora or skin barrier.
With astonishing regularity, I'll get messages from co-workers saying they found a new favorite hand wash they simply cannot live without now. And all of these capital-G Great washes have a few things in common: They offer a moment of pause with an enriching sensorial experience and use hydrating, nurturing ingredients to help keep skin hydrated despite an increased washing schedule.
So, here are some of our favorites. If you need a washing upgrade, you're sure to find a fit here for any need and price point.
Bastide Ambre Soir Artisanal Liquid Hand Wash
This stunning, lavish French brand uses natural ingredients (96.5% natural, in fact) and traditional saponification processes for its soaps. In this, you'll find a base of coco oil and Provence olive oil (read: no sulfates), layered with a warm, decadent amber scent.
Ambre Soir Artisanal Liquid Hand Wash, Bastide ($35)
Eczema Honey Co. Foaming Hand Soap
I'm going to make an educated guess and say that folks who typically get eczema flare-ups on their hands are struggling extra right now. (I don't have to tell you how important an appropriate hand wash is.) This gentle unscented option is infused with aloe vera, colloidal oat, and organic honey—all-natural options often recommended for those with the condition.
Foaming Hand Soap, Eczema Honey Co. ($8.95)
Beautycounter Hand Wash In Citrus Mimosa
This EWG-verified soap is infused with several botanical oils to bring a refreshing, sparkly scent—oh, you know, much like a mimosa. It's additionally formulated with organic aloe for hydration, green tea for antioxidants, and calendula for anti-inflammatory properties to ensure you don't strip away moisture while you wash.
Hand Wash In Citrus Mimosa, Beautycounter ($26)
Milk & Honey Hand Soap No. 09
The stimulating blend of tea tree (known for its cleansing properties), as well as lavender (a skin and mood soother), is a favorite among several mbg staffers. The base is a cocktail of several organic oils to keep skin nourished well after use.
Hand Soap No. 09, Milk & Honey ($24)
Abhati Suisse One Hand Washes The Other
A stunningly formulated modern ayurvedic brand—that pulls its active ingredients from time-honored traditions and blends it with innovative Swiss skin care technology—uses a combo of moringa oil and edelweiss.
One Hand Washes The Other, Abhati Suisse ($36)
Soapply Liquid Hand Wash
A fragrance-free option that keeps the ingredients minimal, but the experience lovely: You'll love the rich liquid made with olive oil, jojoba oil, and coconut. And with every bottle purchased, the brand makes a $1 donation to fund water, sanitation, and hygiene initiatives.
Liquid Hand Wash, Soapply ($20)
Grown Alchemist Hand Wash
A unique blend of fragrances helps put this one over the top. (Not to mention: This beauty editor simply loves the brand to begin with.) There's the bright sweet orange, warm cedarwood, and refreshing sage. This is all infused into the delicious gel base.
Hand Wash, Grown Alchemist ($37)
Cowshed Refresh Hand Wash
Made with the star antioxidant vitamin E, this tends to free radical damage in the hands (which can be caused by UV exposure or a plethora of external aggressors). You'll also love it for the subtle yet refreshing scent of citrus and lavender.
Refresh Hand Wash, Cowshed ($42)
Schmidt's Naturals Fragrance Free Bar Soap
Bar soaps, of course, have a place in our hearts as they last a long time and require less packaging. They can be quite drying, especially traditional options, but this one is buffered with shea butter.
Fragrance Free Bar Soap, Schmidt's Naturals ($5.49)
NBD Lavender & Rosewood Hand Soap
A great family-friendly option, this hand soap is made with 85% naturally derived ingredients and scented with essential oils. Kids will love the foaming sensation, and you can feel comfortable knowing that they're keeping their skin safe and healthy.
Lavender & Rosewood Hand Soap, NBD ($3.99)
And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.