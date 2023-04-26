The 12 Best Natural & Organic Hand Washes Of 2023
Your hands do a lot for you—and the products you use for them shouldn’t be ignored. This is especially true of hand washes. Unfortunately lots of folks overlook this very important multipe-times-a-day step. They grab any ole hand wash, and suds-up without a second thought. A poorly formulated, drying hand wash can do a lot of damage to your precious hands—and this is especially true if you deal with skin conditions, have dry skin naturally, or work with your hands in any capacity.
So let’s take a second and relish in the joy that is a high-quality hand wash. A capital-G Great washes have a few things in common: They offer a moment of pause with an enriching sensorial experience, use gentle surfactants, and offer hydrating, nurturing ingredients to help keep skin hydrated despite.
Here, our all-time favorites.
The best hand washes of 2023
How we picked
Gentle cleansing agents
On this list you won’t find any sulfates, as those can be irritating for many skin types. Instead, these formulas use gentle, hydrating, and often plant-derived surfactants.
Hydrating ingredients
Everything on this list contains additional conditioning ingredients to support your skin barrier, such as soothing extracts, rich oils and lipids, and protecting antioxidants.
Enjoyable sensorial experience
You should enjoy washing your hands—you do it multiple times a day after all. And these options offer a luxurious experience.
Variety
Everyone has unique skin types, needs, budget considerations, and fragrance preferences. We included a wide range of options so you have lots to pick from.
The best hand washes of 2023
Best overall: mindbodygreen postbiotic hand wash
Pros
- Microbiome friendly & formulated with your skin’s pH in mind
- Coconut and olive derived surfactants contain fatty acids
- Housed in eco-friendly aluminum, shipped in boxes made from recycled paper, and formulated in a factory 100% powered by wind energy
Cons
- No fragrance free option at this time
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeDermatologist-approvedContains organic ingredientsContains essential oils
Scent profile:Neroli
Ingredient highlights:Sulfate-freeAloe veraCoQ10PrebioticsPostbioticsOat oilMoringa seed oilRed algae
Size(s):11.5 FL OZ / 340 mL
This softening hand wash keeps your skin feeling fresh and invigorated post rinse and throughout the day. Thanks to its blend of biome-friendly ingredients, antioxidants, biodegradable surfactants, and hydrating natural extracts (like organic aloe and oat oil), it nurtures your skin while you're washing. The result? Your hands appear more hydrated, supple, and bright. Plus, it’s infused with a bright scent that’s made with essential oils, natural extracts, and responsible synthetics.
What our reviewer says:
“I’ve been using this hand wash for over a year now (prior to launch), and it is something special. The sophisticated, yet energizing scent, is a pleasure to the senses. The soft, easy lather feels plush. The hydrating ingredients keep my skin soft—not cracked and dry like so many other hand washes. It really makes a huge difference in the overall health of my skin. Whenever guests use it, they practically beg me for an early sample to take home. Finally, I can share it with the world!” — mindbodygreen beauty director Alexandra Engler
Best organic: Kora Organics Renewing Hand & Body Wash
Pros
- For both hand and body
- Organic ingredients are Eco-Cert COSMOS certified organics
- Climate neutral
Cons
- Pricey
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeContains organic ingredientsContains essential oils
Scent profile:Fresh floral
Ingredient highlights:Sulfate-freeAloe veraMurumuru butterNoni fruit extractCauliflower mushroom extract
Size(s):10 FL OZ / 300 mL
When Kora Organics came out with body care, founder and supermodel Miranda Kerr told me that they were inspired by their best selling facial products. In the case of the hand and body wash, the blueprint was the cult-favorite Milky Mushroom Cleansing Oil. Now, the body option is more of a milky-gel texture that lathers into a plush foam, but the ingredients are still the same caliber: Antioxidant rich noni extract, organic aloe, and barrier supporting murumuru butter and cauliflower mushroom.
Best drugstore: Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Hand Soap
Pros
- 30+ scent profiles—so there’s a lot of variety to choose from (some mentioned here, but there’s more to be found, including limited edition scents)
- Affordable price point and available at most drugstores and markets
- Bottle made with at least 30% PCR plastic
Cons
- Not many extra skin-supporting ingredients
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeContains essential oilsRefillable
Scent profile:LavenderLemon VerbenaBasilEucalyptusRose
Ingredient highlights:Sulfate-freeAloe veraOlive oilGlycerin
Size(s):12.5 FL OZ / 370 mL
A classic option for folks who want the ease of a drug store hand soap — just with naturally-derived ingredients and sans sulfates, parabens, and phaltes. This budget-friendly formula uses glycerin, olive extracts, and a gentle surfactant to wash the skin without irritation. It’s topped with garden-inspired scents from essential oils.
Best luxury: Susanne Kaufmann Hand Soap
Pros
- Contains Sodium Coco-Sulfate, which is a surfactant made from coconuts. It may have sulfate in the name, but it’s a very gentle alternative to sodium lauryl sulfate.
Cons
- Pricey
- Undisclosed fragrance ingredients, however they note that the fragrance is formulated to have very low allergenic potential and no preservatives.
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeRefillable
Scent profile:Earthy fresh
Ingredient highlights:HorsetailBurdock rootSilk proteinWheat germ oil
Size(s):8.4 FL OZ / 250 mL
A luxe, natural hand wash from the master of luxe, natural products herself, Susanne Kaufmann. This premium option is designed to infuse the skin with unique and natural barrier-supporting ingredients, such as horsetail (enhances collagen production), burdock root (supports skin circulation), silk proteins (strengthens the skin barrier), and wheat germ oil (to soothe and provide antioxidant protection).
Best hydrating: Beautycounter Softening Hand Wash
Pros
- Packed in a glass bottle
- Updated formula as the brand is transitioning to responsibly sourced palm ingredients where possible.
Cons
- Pricey (but at 15.7 FL OZ you’re getting a good amount)
- Avoid if you’re sensitive to citrus EOs, as this contains quite a few of them.
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeContains essential oils
Scent profile:Neroli
Ingredient highlights:Sulfate-freeMurumuru butter
Size(s):15.7 FL OZ / 465 mL
For soft, hydrated hands it’s important to find blends that use surfactants buffered with fatty acids, like this option. While this is a lathering gel texture, it uses murumuru butter for a distinct creaminess. The murumuru butter not only makes the sensorial experience plusher, but it infuses the formula with soothing antioxidants.
Best exfoliating: Cowshed Restore Exfoliating Hand Wash
Pros
- Comes in two sizes (one being extra large in case you fall in love with the formula and need plenty of it)
- Peppermint essential oils contribute to a “cooling” sensation on the skin
Cons
- Not ideal for sensitive skin
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeContains essential oils
Scent profile:Zesty green
Ingredient highlights:Sulfate-freeAloe veraPumice powder
Size(s):10 FL OZ / 300 mL16.9 FL OZ / 500 mL
This not only cleanses the hands with a blend of surfactants, but it buffs away excess dead skin cells and rough texture with the pumice powder. The fine, physical exfoliator smoothes the skin—while infusing skin-supporting botanicals like May Chang and sweet orange. However, we definitely recommend proceeding with caution with exfoliants if your skin is already dry or sensitive, and the hands are no exception.
Best for eczema: Eczema Honey Foaming Hand Soap
Pros
- Colloidal oat is one of the most often derm-recommended ingredients for eczema
- Also contains a blend of botanical oils (such as coconut, hemp, and olive) for conditioning
Cons
- Not vegan as it contains honey
Considerations:Cruelty free
Scent profile:Fragrance free
Ingredient highlights:Sulfate-freeAloe veraOlive oilCoconut oilHemp oilHoneyColloidal oat
Size(s):8.4 FL OZ / 250 mL
For those with eczema, you know how important hand care is—irritating or drying products can lead to flare-ups on the delicate area. This gentle unscented option is infused with aloe vera, colloidal oat, and organic honey—all-natural options often recommended for those with the inflammatory skin condition.
Best multitasker: Dr. Bronner’s Organic Sugar Soap
Pros
- Several fair trade and organic ingredients, including palm oil (it’s very important to look for fair trade and sustainable palm oil)
- 3 scent profiles and fragrance free. Scents are made with essential oils.
- Packaged in 100% PCR plastic
Cons
- Perhaps too strong for the face (even though it’s marketed as multi-purpose)
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeContains organic ingredientsContains essential oilsRefillable
Scent profile:Fragrance freeTea treePeppermintLemongrass
Ingredient highlights:Sulfate-freeOlive oilCoconut oilHemp oilSugarShikakai powderPalm oil
Size(s):12 FL OZ / 345 mL
This multi-tasking soap can be used on the body, face, and hair—although we’re partial for its use on the hands. The blend is made with fair trade and organic sugar, organic shikakai powder, organic and fair trade palm oil, and an organic coconut-olive-and-hemp oil complex, this contains high-quality ingredients at a very reasonable price. The ingredients work together to refresh the skin without stripping it in the process.
Most sustainable: UpCircle Hand + Body Wash
Pros:
- Multi-tasking for both hands and body
- Certified plastic negative
- For a plastic-free re-order, simply save the pump from your first tube and select "Repeat order: Aluminium Cap" when you make a repeat purchase
Cons
- Not a sizeable jar
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeContains organic ingredientsContains essential oils
Scent profile:Fresh citrus
Ingredient highlights:Sulfate-freeGlycerinKiwi fruit water
Size(s):8.4 FL OZ / 250 mL
This brand is known for using hero ingredients that would otherwise be waste products, such as coffee extracts and tea byproducts. In this wash, they use kiwi water, which is the byproduct of the juicing industry. Not only is this a sustainable option, but it’s incredibly soothing and hydrating for the skin. The formula is rounded out with moisturizing glycerin and botanical oils.
Best scent, earthy: Grown Alchemist Hand Wash
Pros
- Soft gel texture feels luxurious
- Natural fragrance from essential oils and botanical extracts
Cons
- Not sustainable packaging
Considerations:VeganCruelty freeContains organic ingredientsContains essential oilsRefillable
Scent profile:Sweet orange + Cedarwood + Sage
Ingredient highlights:Sulfate-freeCoconut oilCold-pressed sweet orange oilHyaluronic acidSweet almond oil
Size(s):16.9 FL OZ / 500 mL
This chic hand wash will look stylish on any bathroom or kitchen counter—but aesthetics aside, the gel hand wash is as high-quality as they come. The formula is made with coconut oil, sweet almond oil, and cold-pressed sweet orange oil to supply the skin fatty acids and antioxidants. Plus it’s infused with skin-softening flavonoids and plumping hyaluronic acid. The scent is bright, yet woodsy—and sharpened with sage and citrus.
Best scent, lavender: Bastide Miel de Lavande Artisanal Hand Wash
Pros
- The fresh, floral lavender is sweetened and warmed with honey
- A simple, yet effective ingredient list that is made with 96.5% natural origin
Cons
- Not vegan
Considerations:Cruelty free
Scent profile:Lavender + Honey
Ingredient highlights:Sulfate-freeOlive oilCoconut oil
Size(s):10 FL OZ / 300 mL
A perennially popular scent, lavender is equal parts fresh, floral, and calm. This version feels like you’re running through the French countryside come spring. That’s not all that’s delightful about this—the liquid soap is a deeply hydrating blend of coconut oil and provence olive oil (nicknamed “liquid gold”).
Best scent, fresh: LafCo Sea & Dune Liquid Soap
Pros
- Several fragrance profiles to choose from that change seasonally
- This option is ideal for those who like light and airy notes
Cons
- Not sustainable packaging
Considerations:Cruelty freeContains organic ingredientsContains essential oilsRefillable
Scent profile:Lotus + Sea grass + Amber
Ingredient highlights:Sulfate-freeOlive oilCastor oilArgan oil
Size(s):12 FL OZ / 345 mL
For those who like fine fragrance for the home and body, I highly recommend checking out LafCo New York. The brand offers a roving collection of unique essential oil-based scents that are sure to create ambience in any setting. Their hand soaps are made with gentle surfactants and botanical oils to hydrate the skin, white you enjoy the incredible fragrance profiles.
FAQ
How do you use hand soap?
Wet the hands, then apply an adequate amount of hand soap (usually one or two pumps, but it may depend on the product itself and how dirty the hands are). Spend at least 20 seconds massaging and lathering the hands with the soap so it can properly clean the skin. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. After, use a hydrating hand cream to restore moisture.
Does hand soap cause dry hands?
Poorly formulated hand soap can certainly contribute to dry, cracked skin on the hands. Many hand washes are made with strong, harsh sulfates and other drying surfactants. If you find your skin is dry due to hand soaps, switch to sulfate-free options that are further buffered with hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, olive oil, oat oil, aloe vera, and other botanical extracts. You can also apply a hand cream shortly after washing to ensure your hands remain hydrated.
Should you use sulfate-free hand wash?
Many folks find sulfates to be too drying and irritating for the skin, and thus opt for sulfate-free washes. Sulfate-free washes typically use plant-derived, gentle surfactants that tend to be much less stripping, while still effectively cleaning the skin.
The takeaway
Finding a hand wash you love is a special thing—since you use the product multiple times a day, it’s really important you enjoy the experience. These hand washes are sulfate free, non-drying, gentle on the skin, and buffered with skin-supporting ingredients. Then, follow it up with a hydrating hand cream for extra hydration.