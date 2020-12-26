mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The 10 Best Natural & Organic Hand Washes For Dry Skin

The 10 Best Natural & Organic Hand Washes For Dry Skin

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
hand soap roundup

Image by mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 26, 2020 — 13:27 PM

Over the past several months, we've come to consider ourselves hand-washing experts around here. Not only are we doing it with increased frequency—as is everyone, I can probably safely assume—but we've also done the research to figure out how to best care for your skin and skin microbiome. See, while we're diligent about safety measures during this time, we also care greatly about our overall skin health, and that means making sure you're using the appropriate products that won't disrupt your delicate flora or skin barrier.

With astonishing regularity, I'll get messages from co-workers saying they found a new favorite hand wash they simply cannot live without now. And all of these capital-G Great washes have a few things in common: They offer a moment of pause with an enriching sensorial experience and use hydrating, nurturing ingredients to help keep skin hydrated despite an increased washing schedule. 

So, here are some of our favorites. If you need a washing upgrade, you're sure to find a fit here for any need and price point. 

Bastide Ambre Soir Artisanal Liquid Hand Wash

This stunning, lavish French brand uses natural ingredients (96.5% natural, in fact) and traditional saponification processes for its soaps. In this, you'll find a base of coco oil and Provence olive oil (read: no sulfates), layered with a warm, decadent amber scent. 

Ambre Soir Artisanal Liquid Hand Wash, Bastide ($35)

batstide hand soap amber soir
mindbodygreen

Eczema Honey Co. Foaming Hand Soap

I'm going to make an educated guess and say that folks who typically get eczema flare-ups on their hands are struggling extra right now. (I don't have to tell you how important an appropriate hand wash is.) This gentle unscented option is infused with aloe vera, colloidal oat, and organic honey—all-natural options often recommended for those with the condition. 

Foaming Hand Soap, Eczema Honey Co. ($8.95) 

Eczema Honey hand soap
mindbodygreen

Beautycounter Hand Wash In Citrus Mimosa

This EWG-verified soap is infused with several botanical oils to bring a refreshing, sparkly scent—oh, you know, much like a mimosa. It's additionally formulated with organic aloe for hydration, green tea for antioxidants, and calendula for anti-inflammatory properties to ensure you don't strip away moisture while you wash.

Hand Wash In Citrus Mimosa, Beautycounter ($26) 

beautycounter hand soap
mindbodygreen

Milk & Honey Hand Soap No. 09

The stimulating blend of tea tree (known for its cleansing properties), as well as lavender (a skin and mood soother), is a favorite among several mbg staffers. The base is a cocktail of several organic oils to keep skin nourished well after use.

Hand Soap No. 09, Milk & Honey ($24)

milk & honey hand wash
mindbodygreen

Abhati Suisse One Hand Washes The Other

A stunningly formulated modern ayurvedic brand—that pulls its active ingredients from time-honored traditions and blends it with innovative Swiss skin care technology—uses a combo of moringa oil and edelweiss.

One Hand Washes The Other, Abhati Suisse ($36)

abhati suisse hand wash
mindbodygreen

Soapply Liquid Hand Wash

A fragrance-free option that keeps the ingredients minimal, but the experience lovely: You'll love the rich liquid made with olive oil, jojoba oil, and coconut. And with every bottle purchased, the brand makes a $1 donation to fund water, sanitation, and hygiene initiatives.

Liquid Hand Wash, Soapply ($20) 

soapply credo soap
mindbodygreen

Grown Alchemist Hand Wash

A unique blend of fragrances helps put this one over the top. (Not to mention: This beauty editor simply loves the brand to begin with.) There's the bright sweet orange, warm cedarwood, and refreshing sage. This is all infused into the delicious gel base. 

Hand Wash, Grown Alchemist ($37)

grown alchemist hand wash
mindbodygreen

Cowshed Refresh Hand Wash

Made with the star antioxidant vitamin E, this tends to free radical damage in the hands (which can be caused by UV exposure or a plethora of external aggressors). You'll also love it for the subtle yet refreshing scent of citrus and lavender.  

Refresh Hand Wash, Cowshed ($42)

cowshed hand wash
mindbodygreen

Schmidt's Naturals Fragrance Free Bar Soap

Bar soaps, of course, have a place in our hearts as they last a long time and require less packaging. They can be quite drying, especially traditional options, but this one is buffered with shea butter. 

Fragrance Free Bar Soap, Schmidt's Naturals ($5.49)

schmidt's hand soap
mindbodygreen

NBD Lavender & Rosewood Hand Soap

A great family-friendly option, this hand soap is made with 85% naturally derived ingredients and scented with essential oils. Kids will love the foaming sensation, and you can feel comfortable knowing that they're keeping their skin safe and healthy.

Lavender & Rosewood Hand Soap, NBD ($3.99)

nbd lavender hand soap
mindbodygreen

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

A Makeup Artist's 2-Step Hack To DIY Your Own (Better) Bronzer

Jamie Schneider
A Makeup Artist's 2-Step Hack To DIY Your Own (Better) Bronzer
Beauty

This Skin Care Product Is The Reason I Changed My Mind About Night Creams

Alexandra Engler
This Skin Care Product Is The Reason I Changed My Mind About Night Creams
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Integrative Health

4 Crucial Lessons I Learned While Recovering From COVID-19

Quddus
4 Crucial Lessons I Learned While Recovering From COVID-19
Routines

A Simple 2-Minute Yoga Pose To Help You Beat Holiday Bloat ASAP

Sarah Regan
A Simple 2-Minute Yoga Pose To Help You Beat Holiday Bloat ASAP
Home

Most People Water Their Houseplants Too Much: Here's Exactly What To Do

Emma Loewe
Most People Water Their Houseplants Too Much: Here's Exactly What To Do
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

We're In For 4 Eclipses & 12 Retrogrades Next Year: Here's When They'll Fall

The AstroTwins
We're In For 4 Eclipses & 12 Retrogrades Next Year: Here's When They'll Fall
Mental Health

How To Start Healing After A Pregnancy Loss, From A Perinatal Specialist

Joey Miller, MSW, LCSW
How To Start Healing After A Pregnancy Loss, From A Perinatal Specialist
Food Trends

4 Healthy Food Trends From 2020 We Want To Carry Into The New Year

Eliza Sullivan
4 Healthy Food Trends From 2020 We Want To Carry Into The New Year
Sex

The 9 Best Sex Toys For Long Distance Relationships, From Sex Coaches

Sarah Regan
The 9 Best Sex Toys For Long Distance Relationships, From Sex Coaches
Routines

All You'll Ever Need Is This Plank Variation For A Quick Full-Body Workout

Amanda Quadrini
All You'll Ever Need Is This Plank Variation For A Quick Full-Body Workout
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/hand-wash

Your article and new folder have been saved!