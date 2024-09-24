I'll let you in on a little trick: When my hands are really dry, I'll coat them in a balm like this before bed. It's sort of like slugging for your hands—by slathering on an occlusive as the last step of your routine, you can seal your skin barrier and prevent transepidermal water loss. After rubbing in a hand cream loaded with humectants, apply this balm to really lock the moisture inside. Just know that your hands will be very slippery and greasy after this routine, so it might be best to use it at bedtime.

Baby Balm, Pipette ($10)