Beauty

11 Fragrance-Free Hand Creams That Makes Your Hands Feel Smooth As Silk

Jamie Schneider
September 24, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen.
Hands Holding a Container of Facial Moisturizer
Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy
September 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Applying hand cream is a mini moment of luxury: Not only do they drench your skin in much-needed moisture, but many formulas also include decadent textures that feel like silk and soothing scents that put your mind at ease.

Sometimes, though, you don't want your paws to smell like lemongrass, or lavender, or vanilla.

No matter how dreamy those notes can be, we understand if you'd prefer your cream leave no trace, other than a soft-as-butter feel.

Those with sensitive skin especially may want to steer clear of any sort of fragrance—even natural essential oils have the potential to trigger irritation for some. 

This brings us to this handy list below. Here, we rounded up some of our favorite fragrance-free options for the most sensitive skin and noses. 

mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream

The texture of this cream is a pure delight: It feels deliciously buttery upon application, then sinks immediately into the skin without any oily film. We can thank aloe vera for that perk, which, in addition to fading dark spots, soothing inflammation, and keeping the skin supple, helps provide a smooth texture and faster absorption (so no greasy fingertips). The high-tech hydrators are also top of the line: In addition to moisturizing butters and oils, a combination of pre- and postbiotics nurtures the skin microbiome, coenzyme Q10 helps skin cells literally act younger, vitamin B5 smooths skin, and trisaccharides enhance barrier function. All of that, with no trace of scent—it's like an invisible shield of hydration. 

postbiotic hand cream, mindbodygreen ($25)

mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream

Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment

Of course, this hand cream features the brand's signature Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8), composed of amino acids, vitamins, and synthesized molecules naturally found in the skin. It then delivers those nutrients directly to the skin cells, which aids in cellular regeneration. The result? Happy, rejuvenated skin cells, and the white peony extract, honey, and vitamin E add even more hydration and antioxidant power. 

The Hand Treatment, Augustinus Bader ($53)

Augustinus Bader The Hand Cream

Nécessaire The Hand Cream

A simple and effortless cream that conditions your skin barrier with peptides and fatty acids. We especially love the niacinamide in this formula, as the buzzy ingredient is hailed for locking in moisture, decreasing dark spots, and minimizing fine lines. 

The Hand Cream, Nécessaire ($20)

Nécessaire The Hand Cream

Eu'Genia Unscented Shea Butter

For a completely no-fuss option, why not go directly to shea butter? This pure, unrefined option is brimming with vitamins A, E, F, and K, and it melts into the skin like a dream. Bonus: You can apply this conditioner head to toe, not just on your hands but also on your lips, hair, and body. We also can't ignore the elegant tin packaging; it's practically vanity candy. 

Unscented Shea Butter, Eu'Genia ($15)

Eu'Genia Unscented Shea Butter

Skinfix Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream

Hand eczema: Need we say more? The flare-ups can be itchy, uncomfortable, and overall frustrating, especially during colder weather. This salve offers instant relief, with colloidal oat and sweet almond oil to soothe and nourish chapped hands, and it even earned a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association

Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream, Skinfix ($20)

Skinfix Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream

Osmia Skincare Naked Unscented Hand Cream

Natural skin care expert Sarah Villafranco, M.D. loves her essential oils, but she made sure to formulate a completely "naked" cream for those with super-sensitive skin (or sensitive noses). With shea butter, jojoba oil, sunflower oil, and sweet almond oil, it lends a velvety finish that makes hands feel noticeably softer. It also features rosemary extract for its antioxidant properties, which, full disclosure, does leave a very subtle hint—you may notice it if you have a strong sniffer. 

Naked Unscented Hand Cream, Osmia Skincare ($29)

Osmia Organics Naked Unscented Hand Cream

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Hand Cream

Biossance is known for their beloved sugar-cane-derived squalane, so of course their hand repair treatment features this fatty-acid-rich oil to maintain the skin's moisture barrier and hydration. It also includes glycerin, a humectant that draws water from the environment and into the skin, as well as vitamin E for antioxidant power.  

Squalane + Omega Repair Hand Cream, Biossance ($16)

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Hand Cream

Pipette Baby Balm

I'll let you in on a little trick: When my hands are really dry, I'll coat them in a balm like this before bed. It's sort of like slugging for your hands—by slathering on an occlusive as the last step of your routine, you can seal your skin barrier and prevent transepidermal water loss. After rubbing in a hand cream loaded with humectants, apply this balm to really lock the moisture inside. Just know that your hands will be very slippery and greasy after this routine, so it might be best to use it at bedtime. 

Baby Balm, Pipette ($10)

Pipette Baby Balm

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Intensive Hand Cream

There's something about a whipped formula that just feels luxurious. This formula whips 100% pure argan oil, shea butter, and olive oil into a weightless butter to hydrate the hands. The texture is so creamy, you'll want to apply over and over again. 

Whipped Argan Oil Intensive Hand Cream, Josie Maran ($22)

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Intensive Hand Cream

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Hand Cream

This luxury treatment features ingredients known for tempering inflammation and supporting your skin's natural healthy aging defenses, like prickly pear extract, mangosteen, vitamin E, and daisy flower extract. It's definitely a splurge, but you get your money's worth: It's a high-quality, hydrating formula that leaves the hands visibly plump and supple. 

Super Anti-Aging Hand Cream, Dr. Barbara Sturm ($65)

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Hand Cream

Burt's Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream

Baobab oil, pumpkin seed oil, and green tea extract are the workhorse ingredients here, all of which can soothe and protect the skin barrier. Pumpkin seed oil, in particular, is rich in unsaturated fatty acids that can help tend to inflammation, making it a stellar ingredient for dry, cracked hands. "One application of ultimate care hand lotion, and the rough, scaly feeling was gone," one reviewer raves. 

Ultimate Care Hand Cream, Burt's Bees ($12.99)

Burt's Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream

mbg's review process

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).

Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. 

Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They're Less Than $1 Per Set)
These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They're Less Than $1 Per Set)

