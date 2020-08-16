Hear me out: If you can, the best thing to do is simply snip off the broken nail and file it down. Sigh. “If the break has happened in an unusual spot, it might continue to break, so cut and file might be the necessary option,” explains Amy Lin, the founder of sundays—a nail care brand focused on wellness. So in order to stave off future damage, it might be best to sacrifice the length in favor of nail health. Evelyn Lim, Chief Educator of Paintbox, agrees: “It's better to have the nail natural without any sort of procedure,” she tells mbg.

That said, you’ll likely have to file the rest of your nails down to keep them all looking even—which, for those partial to long tips, might feel more painful than the break itself. We hear you.