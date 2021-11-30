Yikes, Do You Bite Your Nails? Here's How Derms Say You Can Break The Habit

Even if you’re not one to bite your nails, chances are you probably know someone who does. According to child, adolescent, and adult psychologist, Gauri Khurana, MD, MPH, nail beginning is a self-soothing behavior, just like hair pulling and skin picking. “These body parts are easy to access and results are generally not easily visible to others,” she says. “The most common reason why people bite their nails is to self-soothe when they are hungry, bored, frustrated or working on difficult tasks.” Essentially, nail biting is one of those unwanted habits that we don’t even know we are doing most of the time.

According to Khurana, nail biting behaviors can start in childhood and some research even suggests that it may be genetic. But it’s not certain whether this type of behavior is learned and imitated or a built-in innate feature.