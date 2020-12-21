You can't sport an immaculate, expert-level nail shape without some filing 101. So let's begin: First, your clippers can literally make or break your nail shape. Cut into the nail straight-on, and you can cause splits and cracks on the nail plate. "I always say to cut from one side of the nail into the middle, and then from the other side into the middle," says Elle, a celebrity nail tech. "This way the nail won't bend."

She also says you never want to file vertically on the sides of the nails (where the nail touches the cuticle), as digging into those nail beds can cause more problems down the line. "It'll cause hangnails, but also the minute you file, it can cause [the nail] to collapse and break." So when experts say to file down the "sides" of the nail, they really mean the corners—you never want to file down those vertical sides.

Finally, you'll want to file in one direction (rather than the quintessential back-and-forth motion), "so you're not sawing your nail and causing the keratin layers to split and fray," she says.