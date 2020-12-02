Whether you venture into full nail art—equipped with all the brushes and bold colors—or stick to a no-fuss buff and file, some regular nail maintenance is a must. At the very least, you’ll want to cut those overgrown tips to keep them smooth and snag-free, maybe rub in a cuticle oil, for good measure.

But wait: Did you know there’s a right and wrong way to cut your fingernails? It’s not necessarily make or break (yet!), but if you’re dealing with a weaker set of tips, it’s definitely worth it to keep in mind. According to Mytien Le, nail specialist at sundays—a nail care brand focused on wellness—you should never cut your nails starting in the middle.