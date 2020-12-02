mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
You're Probably Cutting Your Nails Wrong: Use This Technique For Expert-Level Tips

You're Probably Cutting Your Nails Wrong: Use This Technique For Expert-Level Tips

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman cutting nails

Image by LUMINA | Stocksy / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 2, 2020 — 15:06 PM

Whether you venture into full nail art—equipped with all the brushes and bold colors—or stick to a no-fuss buff and file, some regular nail maintenance is a must. At the very least, you’ll want to cut those overgrown tips to keep them smooth and snag-free, maybe rub in a cuticle oil, for good measure. 

But wait: Did you know there’s a right and wrong way to cut your fingernails? It’s not necessarily make or break (yet!), but if you’re dealing with a weaker set of tips, it’s definitely worth it to keep in mind. According to Mytien Le, nail specialist at sundays—a nail care brand focused on wellness—you should never cut your nails starting in the middle. 

Why you should cut your nails starting from the sides. 

“Always start on the sides,” she notes during a Zoom demonstration with the brand. “Because nails are naturally curved.” If you approach the clippers at a head-on angle, you run the risk of cracks and splits—especially if your nails are weaker than usual (say, if frequent hand washing and sanitizer leaves them brittle and dry). 

Rather, hold the clippers at an angle, starting from either side and working your way across the curved edge. That way, the nail doesn’t bend awkwardly and snap off. From there, you can shape your nails however you please (if you’re constantly typing, Le says a square or “squoval” shape may feel most comfortable as you tap on the keyboard), and apply a few drops of cuticle oil to keep them moisturized and strong. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Even if you don't wear a stitch of polish, regular nail maintenance is key. As you tend to your tips, make sure you’re not unintentionally causing splits and breaks while trimming—especially if your nails feel a bit weaker right now. If you do notice a crack, though—it happens!—find these expert-approved tricks to mend your nail plate.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Skin Stressed From The Holiday Weekend? Here's How To Soothe It

Alexandra Engler
Skin Stressed From The Holiday Weekend? Here's How To Soothe It
Beauty

This Is The *Only* Ingredient Goldie Hawn Uses In Her One-Step Beauty Routine

Jamie Schneider
This Is The *Only* Ingredient Goldie Hawn Uses In Her One-Step Beauty Routine
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

I'm A Holistic Podiatrist & These Are My Go-To Natural Remedies For Foot Pain

Robert Kornfeld, DPM
I'm A Holistic Podiatrist & These Are My Go-To Natural Remedies For Foot Pain
Parenting

Empower Your Children With These 33 Expert-Approved Affirmations

Sarah Regan
Empower Your Children With These 33 Expert-Approved Affirmations
Beauty

A Quick Facialist-Approved Test To See If Your Skin Is Dehydrated

Jamie Schneider
A Quick Facialist-Approved Test To See If Your Skin Is Dehydrated
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Health & Well-Being Experts Swear By This Supplement For Metabolic Support

Kristine Thomason
Health & Well-Being Experts Swear By This Supplement For Metabolic Support
Integrative Health

I'm An Optometrist & Here's Why You Need To Stop Rubbing Your Eyes

Abby Moore
I'm An Optometrist & Here's Why You Need To Stop Rubbing Your Eyes
Spirituality

December 2020 Numerology: What To Expect During The "7" Month

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
December 2020 Numerology: What To Expect During The "7" Month
Home

A Natural & Effective DIY Carpet Cleaner For Every Type Of Stain

Sarah Regan
A Natural & Effective DIY Carpet Cleaner For Every Type Of Stain
Beauty

So You've Heard Of 'Leaky Gut,' But What About 'Leaky Skin?' A Derm Explains

Jason Wachob
So You've Heard Of 'Leaky Gut,' But What About 'Leaky Skin?' A Derm Explains
Home

White Vinegar Vs. Apple Cider Vinegar: Which One's Better For Cleaning?

Sarah Regan
White Vinegar Vs. Apple Cider Vinegar: Which One's Better For Cleaning?
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/one-mistake-when-cutting-your-nails

Your article and new folder have been saved!