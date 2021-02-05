Weak, brittle nails can show tons of warning signs, be it cracks and splits along the free edges, painful frays poking out of the cuticles, or white spots living rent-free on the nail plate. That said, there are also myriad ways to keep them shiny and smooth (on the nail hygiene front, as well as internal fixes). But if you’ve bent over backwards trying to strengthen your nails, applying cuticle oil like it’s your job, let us ask you this: Ever thought about switching up your file?

According to the pros, a glass nail file (also called a crystal file) may be just what your fragile nails need. Take a gander below, and perhaps upgrade your mani kit.