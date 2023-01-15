If your brittle nails aren’t something new, it may be genetic. “ Family history was significantly associated with the likelihood of having brittle nails,” researchers note2 . Don’t fret if that’s the case—there’s nothing wrong with keeping your nails short.

“Look at the nail matrix,” Stern says. “You can usually see this as the half-moon on the thumbnail. You are born with your nail matrix (like thin or thick hair), and your matrix determines the size, thickness, and–to a large degree–the quality and appearance of the nail,” she adds.

If you have a small nail matrix, you’re more likely to have thin nails. A larger matrix symbolizes the potential for thicker, stronger nails.

However, there may be some steps you can take to strengthen your nails even if you are predisposed to thinner, more bendy tips already. Keep reading to learn more.