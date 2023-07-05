Not getting enough nutrients3 or the right nutrients4 can affect both hair growth and fullness. That's why it's important to eat a range of healthy foods, such as nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats. "Your body needs adequate nutrients to support healthy hair," says Jessica Cording, R.D., author of the forthcoming Little Book of Game-Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety, who warns against diets with more forbidden foods than permitted foods. "If you're only eating the same few foods, and cutting out a lot, you're setting yourself up for being deficient in certain nutrients."