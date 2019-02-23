Thick hair is a point of pride, and it's not just reserved for fairy-tale princesses like Rapunzel—or actual princesses for that matter (just look at Kate's and Meghan's manes). It's totally achievable for us common folk, too. Sure, you can fake the fullness (cough, clip-in extensions) or you can get it the natural way. We vote the latter.

But first, "It's important to know that most people lose up to 100 hairs per day. If you don't regularly brush your hair, this can feel very dramatic in the shower," says Andi Scarborough, stylist and co-owner of Framed salon in Santa Monica, California.

Beyond the usual shedding, there are reasons for hair loss. "When I see clients who come to me with hair concerns, most often it's caused by high stress levels, hormonal issues, and/or a combination of lack of nutrients or not eating enough food," says McKel Hill, registered dietitian and founder of Nutrition Stripped. Other culprits include aging, thyroid problems, some prescription drugs, smoking, and genetics.

Of course, how you treat your tresses matters too, from washing your hair with more natural products to how you style it. But as complicated as the causes may be, thicker hair solutions can be simple and even better for your hair and overall health.

Note: Contact your health care provider if you have sudden hair loss. This can be a symptom of a health problem.