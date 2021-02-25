My Hair Was Thinning At An Alarming Rate. Here's What I Did

As I sat in the chair of a family friend who'd been cutting my hair since I was eight, she ran her fingers along my scalp and dropped a sympathetic bomb: “Your hair does seem a lot thinner, sweetie.”

I held my breath. A flood of familiar emotions welled up in my stomach.

Vain as it may seem, a significant portion of my identity was tied to my hair, something I didn’t realize until I began to lose it. I'd just turned 18 and had been blessed with thick, gorgeous hair my whole life. Thinning hair wasn't something I'd chosen, and that made it all the more difficult for a semi-control freak to find peace with her clogged shower drain.