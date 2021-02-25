My Hair Was Thinning At An Alarming Rate: Here's What I Did That Worked
As I sat in the chair of a family friend who'd been cutting my hair since I was eight, she ran her fingers along my scalp and dropped a sympathetic bomb: “Your hair does seem a lot thinner, sweetie.”
I held my breath. A flood of familiar emotions welled up in my stomach.
Vain as it may seem, a significant portion of my identity was tied to my hair, something I didn’t realize until I began to lose it. I'd just turned 18 and had been blessed with thick, gorgeous hair my whole life. Thinning hair wasn't something I'd chosen, and that made it all the more difficult for a semi-control freak to find peace with her clogged shower drain.
What caused my hair loss.
A few years ago, I was very sick for a number of reasons that mostly centered on the health of my blood. As a result—and much to my chagrin—I began to lose my hair. While a healthy person usually loses about 50 to 100 strands of hair per day according to the American Academy of Dermatology, I was losing hair by the clump, and the loss was becoming increasingly obvious.
It was also a time of major transition in my life, so I’m sure the constant stress didn’t help either. In fact, the link between stress and hair loss is well-documented—research has found that when your hormone regulators (the sympathetic nervous system and the adrenal glands) are out of balance due to high stress, it can exacerbate hair thinning and loss.
A few years after those horrible months, I had begun to heal, but my hair hadn’t yet returned to its original lion’s mane, and I feared it never would.
What worked for me.
My hair has finally stopped falling out at the alarming rate it used to, even though I’m still working on the blood-health thing (that’s a lifelong process). My hair and I continue to have a weird relationship, though. To this day, almost four years later, I still have an inner millisecond meltdown when I go to tuck my hair behind my ears and a piece falls out.
Regardless, Here are a few things that helped me when my hair was falling out like crazy:
1. I started massaging my scalp.
I use a boar-bristle brush to help the good oils from my scalp travel down to the ends of my hair. (Pro tip: If you’re shopping for a brush, try to find one that doesn't use endangered wood and that shears the bristles humanely from farm-raised animals.)
The bristles also lightly massage the scalp, which increases blood circulation and helps deliver oxygen and healthy nutrients to the follicles. Research even links the stimulation with hair growth: Regular scalp massages have actually been scientifically shown to promote hair growth in human studies.
2. I avoided stripping the hair dry.
I don't use sulfate-laden hair products, nor do I wash my hair as often. Sulfates are highly stripping of your scalp's natural oils, and they can even disrupt the scalp microbiome. And moisture is crucial for hair growth: Studies show that if your hair is stripped dry, you likely have open cuticles, which can lead to more friction between the strands and more breakage as a result. Between using gentle, hydrating hair care products and discovering my personal wash schedule, I was able to keep my hair happily moisturized.
3. I rubbed diluted rosemary oil on my scalp once a day.
Rosemary oil can help stimulate the hair follicles and increase circulation, which helped my thinning edges. In fact, a 2015 randomized comparative trial found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective as minoxidil for reversing hair loss, and another study found that the essential oil can help with hair growth if applied to the scalp daily. And it smells good, so that’s a plus. (Peppermint is another beloved essential oil for hair growth.)
While there are a lot of very effective remedies to help maintain healthy hair (find them here) the above have worked the best for me throughout the years.
The takeaway.
I realize that my hair loss situation could have been much, much worse. In fact, it is a lot worse for some people. If I could do it all over, I'd hope I could have dealt with the situation more mindfully. Hell, maybe I should have even shaved my entire head in an effort to practice impermanence.
But hindsight is 20/20, no?
Oh, and one more thing: Last summer at a music festival, a complete stranger walked up to me and told me I have beautiful hair. The fact that my hair looked healthy enough for her to walk on over and say that made my confidence swell, not with vanity but gratitude.
So many people have the luscious locks that I know I’ll never have again, but I'm beginning to make peace with my own hair through loss and through life, and for that I am grateful.