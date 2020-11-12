When you brush your hair or detangle mid-wash (with tons of conditioner, naturally), it can be distressing to see extra hairs accumulate; so many of us are on the hunt for lush, thick heads of hair after all. But excessive hair in your brush or down the drain doesn’t always have the same cause: It may come from increased shedding, increased breakage, or a combination of the two.

And before you throw yourself into a tizzy trying to find a solution for your falling strands, you need to identify where your loss is coming from. Here, all that you need to know about the two.