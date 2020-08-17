While resorting to scissors is technically the only way to actually "mend" split ends, there are a number of preventive measures to take if you can't see a stylist (so the classic "Y" doesn't turn into a full-on "tree"). That's where your conditioners and masks come into play to seal down the cuticle, as well as stylers to lock in moisture; as hairstylist Jenni Nguyen, owner of Prep & Foxx, tells us about preventing split ends, "If the hair is not properly moisturized and hydrated, split ends and breakage can happen much more frequently." Other than that, there's a host of things you can do to prevent further damage on splitting hairs (all of which are outlined here).