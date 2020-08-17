No matter what type of split ends you have, there’s only one way to truly treat the damage: Snip those hairs clean off. “Once ends are split, this damage is irreversible and the healthiest option is to trim,” Lenora explains.

However, you can also opt for a “dusting” if you’re looking to shear those frays without losing any length. Dusting might be an especially great way to get rid of the “feather” or “tree” splits—those branches might stick out more noticeably when you twist a section of hair, making it easier for you to trim them off.

While resorting to scissors is technically the only way to actually “mend” split ends, there are a number of preventative measures to take into your own hands if you can’t see a stylist (so the classic “Y” doesn’t turn into a full-on “tree”). That’s where your conditioners and masks come into play to seal down the cuticle, as well as stylers to lock in moisture; as hairstylist Jenni Nguyen, owner of Prep & Foxx, tells us about preventing split ends, “If the hair is not properly moisturized and hydrated, split ends and breakage can happen much more frequently.” Other than that, there’s a host of things you can do to prevent further damage on splitting hairs (all of which are outlined here).

Just don’t put off a trim for too long, especially if you do have those “tree” splits. As Cheatham says: “‘Tree’ splits should be taken care of immediately, because it can start to break off at the shaft of the hair if it’s not addressed.”